Market LIVE: Sensex tops 52,800, Nifty hovers around 15,800 in pre-open; Dodla Dairy, KIMS IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were headed for a negative opening on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 23 points or 0.15 per cent down at 15,831 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equity indices posted a record closing high for third day straight. BSE Sensex settled at 52,773.05 and Nifty 50 index at 15,869.25. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged half a per cent higher. US stock indices fell on Wall Street in overnight trade ahead of US Fed meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.27 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.20 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.71 per cent.

Another two IPOs — Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) — are set to open for subscription on Wednesday. Ahead of IPO, Dodla Dairy allotted 36.46 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors and raised Rs 156.05 crore at the upper price band of Rs 428 per share. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) raised Rs 955.68 crore from 43 anchor investors on June 15.

