Market LIVE: Sensex tops 52,800, Nifty hovers around 15,800 in pre-open; Dodla Dairy, KIMS IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty were headed for a negative opening on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 23 points or 0.15 per cent down at 15,831 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equity indices posted a record closing high for third day straight. BSE Sensex settled at 52,773.05 and Nifty 50 index at 15,869.25. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged half a per cent higher. US stock indices fell on Wall Street in overnight trade ahead of US Fed meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.27 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.20 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.71 per cent.
Another two IPOs — Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) — are set to open for subscription on Wednesday. Ahead of IPO, Dodla Dairy allotted 36.46 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors and raised Rs 156.05 crore at the upper price band of Rs 428 per share. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) raised Rs 955.68 crore from 43 anchor investors on June 15.
Highlights
The stock-specific activity is increasing day by day, which is an indication of a “cautiously optimistic” approach from the traders. As the market is closed above the level of 15850/52750 we would see the levels 16050/53300 in the near term. Supports for the market exists at 15800/52600 and at 15750/52300. The strategy should be to buy indices only on plunges.
Read full story
BSE-listed companies such as RITES, Asahi India Glass, CESC, Commercial Syn Bags, DIC India, Kakatiya Cement Sugar, Manaksia Steels, Nureca, Pritika Auto Industries, Somany Ceramics, and Welspun Enterprises, will announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 16.
Read full story
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel have hiked by oil marketing companies once again on Wednesday, after a brief one day pause. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.66 per litre, an increase of 25 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 87.28 per litre today, up 13 paise. Rates have been hiked 25 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.97, while diesel price has surged Rs 6.38 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
The nation’s economy, grappling with the 2nd wave of Covid-19, may not see a revival as swift as that seen after the 1st wave, says investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal. In an interview with Surbhi Jain of Financial Express Online, Sandip Sabharwal said that the market valuations are not expensive if 35 per cent earnings growth is for real.
Read full story
Maximum Call open interest was seen at 16000 strike, followed by 15,900 strike. Maximum Put open interest was seen at 15000 strike, followed by 15800 strike,
Domestic equity benchmark indices scaled fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, as bulls continued to dominate the market movement. S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 52,773 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed the day at 15,869. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at some turbulence for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade on Wednesday. “Further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Read full story
The market is trading at the highest point of the current up move and we are witnessing mixed reaction in the market. The stock-specific activity is increasing day by day, which is an indication of a "cautiously optimistic" approach from the traders. As the market has closed above the level of 15850/52750, we could see indices breaching the levels of 16050/53300 in the near term. Supports for the market exists at 15800/52600 and at 15750/52300. The strategy should be to buy indices only on dips. The Bank-Nifty is heading towards the level of 35700 and corporate-facing banks should do well. Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd