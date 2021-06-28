Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; KIMS, Dodla Dairy listing today

Nifty futures were ruling at 15,900, up 29 points or 0.18 per cent on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,900, up 29 points or 0.18 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 226 points to close at 52,925 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty jumped 69 points and ended at 15,860. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped in morning trade while the Topix index gained 0.11 per cent. Australian stocks also slipped, as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.32 per cent. US stock indices on Wall Street, ended mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 per cent.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) and Dodla Dairy will make their stock market on Monday. The equity shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). KIMS raised Rs 2,144 crore through its IPO while Dodla Dairy garnered Rs 520 crore from its public issue.

