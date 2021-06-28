Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; KIMS, Dodla Dairy listing today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,900, up 29 points or 0.18 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 226 points to close at 52,925 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty jumped 69 points and ended at 15,860. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped in morning trade while the Topix index gained 0.11 per cent. Australian stocks also slipped, as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.32 per cent. US stock indices on Wall Street, ended mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 per cent.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) and Dodla Dairy will make their stock market on Monday. The equity shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). KIMS raised Rs 2,144 crore through its IPO while Dodla Dairy garnered Rs 520 crore from its public issue.
Macroeconomic data, the pace of vaccination and global trends would be the major drivers for the domestic equity markets this week, analysts said. Besides, the progress of monsoon will also be monitored. “This week marks the beginning of the new month also, so participants will be eyeing the high-frequency indicators like auto sales and manufacturing PMI during the week. Besides, the progress of monsoon will also remain on their radar.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Dodla Dairy, which recently concluded their initial public offerings, will make debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, information with bourses showed. The equity shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Domestic benchmark equity indices sit near all-time highs, after gaining more than 1% each during the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex is at 52,925 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,860. Ahead of the first trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, hinting at some positive momentum for domestic equities. On the charts, analysts believe Nifty is still in an uptrend and could shart fresh highs in the coming sessions.
