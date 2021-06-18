Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; Last day to subscribe to Dodla Dairy, KIMS IPOs

Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.14 per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 70 points or 0.45 per cent up at 15,762.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled lower at 52,323.33, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended at 15,691. Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.14 per cent while the Topix index fell over half a per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.17 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell for fourth staright day and S&P 500 finished lower for the third day in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.87 per cent.

Today is the last day to subscribe to Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) IPOs. Dodla Dairy’s initial public offer was subscribed 3.30 times on the second day of subscription. The Rs 520.17-crore initial public offer received bids for 2,80,50,960 shares against 85,07,569 shares on offer. The public offer of KIMS Hospitals was subscribed 56 per cent on June 17, as the offer received bids for 80.52 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.44 crore shares.

