Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red, DHFL shares to delist; Shyam Metalics, Sona BLW IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 62.15 points or 0.39 per cen down at 15,759 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty posted the highest closing levels. S&P BSE Sensex ended at 52,474 while the Nifty 50 index was at 15,799. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) shares will stop trading on the stock exchanges from Monday, June 14. Asian peers were mixed on Monday morning. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.35 per cent while the Topix index was up 0.16 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell marginally. Markets in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong were closed on Monday for holidays. US stock indices ended higher in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.35 per cent.

Shyam Metalics and Energy and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) IPOs will open for subscription on June 14, 2021. The Rs 909-crore IPO of Shyam Metalics and Energy has fixed price band at Rs 303-306 per share for the IPO. While Sona Comstar’s Rs 5,550-crore IPO’s price band is fixed at Rs 285-291 a share.

