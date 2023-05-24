Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at negative start amid unfavourable global cues; SGX Nifty falls 70 pts

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 70 points or 0.38% lower at 18,291.5. Asian markets were trading lower and the US market ended the overnight session deeply in red.

The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.69%, S&P 500 tumbled 1.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.26%.

Domestic indices may open in red amid negative global cues as representatives of President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 70 points or 0.38% lower at 18,291.5 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – Japan's Nikkei 225 tanked 1.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.74%, China's Shanghai Composite index plunged 0.80% and South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.20%. The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.69%, S&P 500 tumbled 1.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.26%. On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 rose 33 points or 0.18% to 18,348 and Sensex rose 18.11 points or 0.03% to end at 61,981.79. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 69.35 points or 0.16% to 43,954.45 and Nifty IT fell 133.60 points or 0.46% to 28,873.70. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:02 (IST) 24 May 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 182.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 397.29 crore on May 23, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:01 (IST) 24 May 2023 Oil prices gain Oil prices gained on Wednesday after U.S. oil and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts. 08:00 (IST) 24 May 2023 US indices end deeply in red The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.69%, S&P 500 tumbled 1.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.26%. 07:59 (IST) 24 May 2023 Asian markets trade lower Asian markets were trading in red – Japan's Nikkei 225 tanked 1.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.74%, China's Shanghai Composite index plunged 0.80% and South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.20%. 07:59 (IST) 24 May 2023 SGX Nifty in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 70 points or 0.38% lower at 18,291.5 in today's early morning trade.