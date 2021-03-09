  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Easy Trip Planners IPO oversubscribed on Day 1

Updated: March 9, 2021 8:17:36 am

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveIn overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended mixed, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 306.14 points. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.35 per cent up at 15,034 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex gained 35.75 points to end at 50,441.07 while the Nifty rose 18.1 points to close at 14,956.2. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.09 per cent. South Korean shares too fell sharply, with the Kospi down 1.98 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended mixed, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 306.14 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 31,802.44. While the S&P 500 lost 20.59 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 3,821.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 310.99 points, or 2.41 per cent, to 12,609.16.

The Rs 510-crore Easy Trip Planners initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day of bidding process. The issue will remain open for subscription till March 10. This public issue is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, who are offering Rs 255 crore worth of shares each, in the price band of Rs 186-187.

    08:17 (IST)09 Mar 2021
    Asian stock markets trade weak on Tuesday

    Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.09 per cent. South Korean shares too fell sharply, with the Kospi down 1.98 per cent.

    08:06 (IST)09 Mar 2021
    FPIs buy stocks worth $750 million in Indian share market so far in March

    Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth $750.02 million in March so far. On Friday, they sold stocks worth $246.9 million. The flows from foreign portfolio investors have been impacted on account of increased volatility in the stock markets after bond yields globally have started seeing a spike. This is unlikely to trigger a huge selloff in the Indian markets, according to experts.

    08:04 (IST)09 Mar 2021
    Nifty futures gain 52 points in early on Tuesday

    Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.35 per cent up at 15,034 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday.

    08:03 (IST)09 Mar 2021
    Sensex, Nifty end flat on Monday, follow weak Asian cues

    The markets on Monday ended marginally higher after stocks pared their gains because of weak cues from the Asian markets. The rise of crude oil prices after geopolitical tensions in the Gulf also made investors dump risky assets. The Nifty rose 18.1 points (0.12%) to close at 14,956.2 while the Sensex gained 35.75 points (0.07%) to 50,441.07.

    08:02 (IST)09 Mar 2021
    Oil above $70 to force cut in auto fuel taxes

    The Centre may no longer be able to postpone a cut in auto fuel taxes with the Brent crude surging more than 2% on Monday to approach $71/barrel, following a missile attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities and improved outlook on the recovery of the global economy.

