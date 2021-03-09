Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Easy Trip Planners IPO oversubscribed on Day 1

In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended mixed, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 306.14 points. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.35 per cent up at 15,034 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex gained 35.75 points to end at 50,441.07 while the Nifty rose 18.1 points to close at 14,956.2. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.09 per cent. South Korean shares too fell sharply, with the Kospi down 1.98 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended mixed, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 306.14 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 31,802.44. While the S&P 500 lost 20.59 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 3,821.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 310.99 points, or 2.41 per cent, to 12,609.16.

The Rs 510-crore Easy Trip Planners initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day of bidding process. The issue will remain open for subscription till March 10. This public issue is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, who are offering Rs 255 crore worth of shares each, in the price band of Rs 186-187.

Read More