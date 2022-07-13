Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were looking to open in green on Wednesday, one day before weekly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty 50 Index futures were ruling 53 points or 0.3 per cent up at 16,113 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 509 points or 0.9 per cent to 53,887, while NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,058. Globally, Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%, and the Topix index gained 0.20%. While US stock indices ended lower in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 192.51 points or 0.62%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.95% to close at 11,264.73.

Retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June from 7.04% in the previous month and from a 95-month high of 7.79% in April, as price pressure in the core and food segments decelerated. While India’s factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), came in at a 12-month high of 19.6 per cent for the month of May, compared with a 6.7 per cent growth reported in April.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates