Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were looking to open in green on Wednesday, one day before weekly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty 50 Index futures were ruling 53 points or 0.3 per cent up at 16,113 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 509 points or 0.9 per cent to 53,887, while NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,058. Globally, Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%, and the Topix index gained 0.20%. While US stock indices ended lower in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 192.51 points or 0.62%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.95% to close at 11,264.73.
Retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June from 7.04% in the previous month and from a 95-month high of 7.79% in April, as price pressure in the core and food segments decelerated. While India’s factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), came in at a 12-month high of 19.6 per cent for the month of May, compared with a 6.7 per cent growth reported in April.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted that the “pointed attack” on inflation will need to continue, and that she has been monitoring price pressure “item by item”, as elevated inflation ultimately crimps growth. “As the RBI has estimated, till the start of the second half of the year, both the central bank and the government will have to be mindful. We will have to be mindful and watchful of how the price movement is. I will keep monitoring item by item to rein in prices for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue,” Sitharaman told a group of reporters here. Read full story
The prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday, July 13, were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for nearly two months now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Domestic benchmark indices continued their downward trend on Tuesday as bears dominated market momentum. S&P BSE Sensex dived 508 points or 0.94% to settle at 53,886 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 16,058, falling 0.97%. Broader markets followed the move charted by headline indices. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was up 0.97% on Tuesday, but still remains below 19 levels. Ahead of Wednesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was up in the green, suggesting a gap-up start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed on Wednesday morning. Read full story
However, at 7.3%, retail inflation in the June quarter remained lower than the central bank's forecast (7.5%). Read full story