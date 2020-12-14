Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start on Monday; Burger King India IPO to debut today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by the trends in SGX Nifty in the early trade.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by the trends in SGX Nifty in the early trade. Nifty futures were trading 48 points higher at 13,582 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will react to the industrial production growth data which released last week on Friday after market hours, along with newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus cases, oil and rupee movement, and other global cues. Asian peers were seen trading with gains in the early trade on Monday. In the overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.16 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.23 per cent.
The Rs 810-crore Burger King India IPO (initial public offer), which was open for subscription from December 2 to December 4, is set to make its stock market debut today. The fast-food major’s initial public offering was subscribed a massive 156.65 times by earlier this month, making it the second most subscribed public issue of 2020 so far. Burger King India shares were last seen trading with a premium of Rs 50-55 per share in the grey market over its issue price of Rs 59-60.
Highlights
Excess liquidity, attractive valuations and weakness in the US dollar propelled foreign investors to flock to the Indian stock market in a big way with the highest-ever net inflow of Rs 1.4 lakh core in 2020, but they also dumped debt securities worth a record amount amid pandemic-driven stress in the economy.
The industrial production of India grew at 3.6 per cent in October, which is the highest level since February 2020. A significant rise in the factory output is witnessed after it consecutively fell for the six months till August, and rose marginally by 0.5 per cent in September 2020. The eight-month high IIP is mostly driven by the improvement in the manufacturing and electricity sectors.
Ahead of its debut on Dalal Street, Burger King’s shares are trading at a 83% premium in the grey markets. The fast-food major’s initial public offering was subscribed a massive 156.65 times by earlier this month, making it the second most subscribed public issue of 2020 so far. Burger King IPO received bids for 1,167 crore equity shares as against 7.44 crore shares on offer. This intense demand by investors for the issue has also helped jack up the grey market price of the US-headquartered fast food company.
Having surged for six straight weeks now, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty sit near their highest levels ever. S&P BSE Sensex closed last week at 46,099 while the Nifty 50 was at 13,513. On Monday morning, global cues were positive with Asian peers trading with gains. Shanghai Composite was trading in the green along with Hang Seng. TOPIX zoomed over 1% on Monday morning while KOSAQ was trading flat with a negative bias. With vaccine rollout beginning in various countries across the world, including England and the United States, investors might be gauging the positive developments and extending bullish bets.
