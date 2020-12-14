Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start on Monday; Burger King India IPO to debut today

Asian peers were seen trading with gains in the early trade on Monday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by the trends in SGX Nifty in the early trade. Nifty futures were trading 48 points higher at 13,582 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will react to the industrial production growth data which released last week on Friday after market hours, along with newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus cases, oil and rupee movement, and other global cues. Asian peers were seen trading with gains in the early trade on Monday. In the overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.16 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.23 per cent.

The Rs 810-crore Burger King India IPO (initial public offer), which was open for subscription from December 2 to December 4, is set to make its stock market debut today. The fast-food major’s initial public offering was subscribed a massive 156.65 times by earlier this month, making it the second most subscribed public issue of 2020 so far. Burger King India shares were last seen trading with a premium of Rs 50-55 per share in the grey market over its issue price of Rs 59-60.

