Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals strong start for indices; Moody’s says economic recovery in India a ‘challenge’

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on a strong footing on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 110.80 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 10,678.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will take cues from June quarter earnings by index heavyweight TCS, key macro indicators like IIP and inflation data, the onset of monsoon, inflows from foreign and domestic institutional investors and newsflow related to coronavirus. Besides, tensions between US-China and India-China will remain on investors’ radar. Last week, despite a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, stock markets ended higher for the third consecutive week. Asian stock markets soared higher in Monday’s trade. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.49% while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.34%.

India’s economic recovery amid the rising number of Covid cases would remain a challenge, according to Moody’s chairman Henry McKinnell. The former chief executive of pharmaceutical company Pfizer, McKinnell, who has also been visiting India frequently since the 1970s, said the increase in Covid cases in Asia’s third-biggest economy means its revival would remain a “major challenge,” he told Financial Times.

