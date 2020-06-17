Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty amid India-China border tension

Tends on SGX Nifty suggest negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 66.55 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 9,818.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to see a gap-down opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 66.55 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 9,818.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Equity market will remain under pressure as the Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 personnel in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan area, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Besides, tests have shown that low doses of dexamethasone can reduce deaths of one-third patients affected by a coronavirus. The researchers arrived at the conclusion after assessing the inexpensive drug on 2,100 people, PTI reported. Among stock-specific action, bank stocks will be in focus as there is hearing on interest waiver case In Supreme Court today.

In the previous session, Sensex was up by 376.42 points, or 1.13%, to close at 33,605.22. The broader Nifty 50 index was also up by 100.3 points, or 1.02%, to close at 9914. Asian stock market was trading higher on Wednesday following another late Wall Street surge after upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment. In overnight trade, US stock indices on Wall Street ended up on the prospect of additional stimulus and a record jump in retail sales in May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.75 per cent.

