Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may snap 2-day gaining streak; AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 12,951. Market participants will react to the newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Tuesday amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.59 per cent while the Topix index advanced 2.31 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.81 per cent. In overnight trade, US stocks ended up in a choppy session on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained or 0.56 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite added only 0.22 per cent.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday expressed happiness at pharma major AstraZeneca’s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been found to be 70 per cent effective on average. According to a PTI report, AstraZeneca said one dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90 per cent when the vaccine was given as a half-dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, while another dosing regimen showed 62 per cent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

