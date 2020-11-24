Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may snap 2-day gaining streak; AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Tuesday amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 12,951. Market participants will react to the newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Tuesday amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.59 per cent while the Topix index advanced 2.31 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.81 per cent. In overnight trade, US stocks ended up in a choppy session on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained or 0.56 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite added only 0.22 per cent.
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday expressed happiness at pharma major AstraZeneca’s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been found to be 70 per cent effective on average. According to a PTI report, AstraZeneca said one dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90 per cent when the vaccine was given as a half-dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, while another dosing regimen showed 62 per cent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.
Highlights
Going ahead, the market is likely to be volatile as sentiments oscillate between fear of rising covid cases globally and optimism over vaccine progress. Investors would also closely watch out the development over the US stimulus talks where the hopes are fading. However the overall structure of the market remains positive, as the economic activity continues to improve and covid cases continue to decline domestically, except for few regions: Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Balkrishna Industries’ (BIL’s) key export markets continue to witness strong demand (Oct’20 industry exports grew 17% y-o-y). The industry growth momentum remains higher than our H2FY21 constant currency growth expectations for BIL of ~7% y-o-y. The latest industry export data (Oct’20) continues to be driven by agri (Ag) demand (up ~33%), while OTR witnessed a cool off with ~5% decline.
ICICI Securities
Domestic equity benchmarks scaled new all-time highs on Monday and managed to close with gains yet again. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 44,077 points while the Nifty 50 index is at 12,926 levels. Technically, the equity markets are still trading with a positive bias and chartists expect the 50-stock Nifty to achieve 13,000 soon. “The short term trend of Nifty is range bound with positive bias. A sustainable move above 13000 levels is expected to bring sharp upside momentum back into action, which could later pull Nifty towards 13500-13600 levels in the near term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Read full story
Post its merger, Bharti Infratel has reconstituted its board, but remains a telco-controlled towerco. While leverage levels have gone up, capital structure remains sub-optimal. While we see limited synergies, the merger is EPS/ROE accretive. While the extraordinary dividend of Rs 18/sh and VIL’s potential fundraise should support the stock, we see limited upsides. We revise our estimates to factor in the merger and maintain Hold with revised PT of Rs 220.
Jefferies