Share Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 58000, Nifty tops 17300 on last day of 2021; Reliance, Titan jump

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in green in pre-opening session on the last day of calendar year 2021.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nfty 50 on the last day of calender year 2021. Nifty futures were trading 104 points or 0.6 per cent up at 17309 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. In the previous session, equity markets ended flat with marginal losses amid the monthly expiry of F&O contracts and mixed sentiment across global peers. The Sensex ended lower by 12.17 points at 57,794.32 with 14 of its constituents ending in the red. The Nifty declined 9.65 points to close at 17,203.95. Asian peers were seen trading higher in early trade. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore were set to close early on Friday for the last trading day of the year. While stock markets in Japan and South Korea were already done with trading for the year and were closed on Friday. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 1.66%, while Singapore’s Straits Times index gained 0.32%. US indices ended lower in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.55 points, or 0.25%, the S&P 500 lost 14.33 points, or 0.30%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.65 points, or 0.16%.

CMS Info Systems shares were scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Friday, 31st December 2021. The Rs 1,100 crore CMS Info Systems IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia; and was subscribed 1.95 times from December 21-23, 2021.

Live Updates 9:23 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel top BSE Sensex leaders Titan Company, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were among top BSE Sensex gainers 9:20 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Sensex back above 58,000, Nifty reclaims 17,300 BSE Sensex surged 336 points or 0.58 per cent to 58,131, while Nifty 50 crossed 17300 level, gaining 98 points or 0.5 per cent on last day of calendar year 2021 9:10 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Sensex trades flat with positive bias in pre-open BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 57,848 in pre-opening session on Friday, last day of calendar year 2021. 9:06 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Check Bank Nifty’s intraday support, resistance levels On the technical front, the narrow range activity near the 200 day EMA clearly indicates a tug of war between the bulls and the bears. The index is facing critical resistance at 35422 levels which is the 200-day EMA. Banking Index needs a fresh breakout from the resistance point for first indication of bullish trend reversal. On the other hand, a failure to cross 35422 on a closing basis would keep the index in consolidation mode; In that case, the index can tumble back to 34350-33850 in the short term. For intraday traders 35050-35030 would be the key support level, Trading above the same, the index can move up to 35280-35400 levels. If Index trades below the said levels it may slide down towards 34680-34550 levels. Aprajita Saxena, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities 9:04 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Nifty intraday support at 17170-17180 On technical front, Nifty formed a Doji candle on the daily chart which suggests indecisiveness. At the current juncture, the index has been trading in falling channel formation. Crossing above the upper band can show an upside rally. Now index is heading towards its critical resistance point of 17,336 level which is the 50-day EMA This is acting as the key barrier & will continue to maintain pressure on the higher side going ahead. On the downside, 20-EMA of 17,180 will act as an immediate support level, For intraday traders 17170-17180 would be the key support level, trading above the same, the index can move up to 17270-17320 levels. If Index trades below the said levels it may slide down towards 17100-17035 levels. Aprajita Saxena, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities 8:57 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Omicron, inflation, Fed lift-off of stimulus China’s regulatory crackdown, concern areas for global economy, markets Covid variants, sticky inflation, Fed lift-off of stimulus and raising rates faster than expected, China’s regulatory crackdown, China Taiwan issues, a run on emerging markets, hard Brexit, a fresh euro crisis, and rising food prices in a tinder-box the Middle East — are concern areas for the global economy and markets. Transition to 2022 will see a more normal monetary policy, and investors could do well to expect more moderate returns from financial markets. Central banks will start to raise rates but remain more tolerant of inflation. Central banks and their assessment of economic conditions will likely be front and centre once again in shaping investment strategies in 2022. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities 8:55 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Inflation continues to remain a key concern going ahead Inflation continues to remain a key concern going ahead. Commodity prices (including crude oil) remain at high levels (post a small correction) due to supply disruptions and large demand to refill inventory levels. The US spend on Infra, social spend (once the $1.75 trillion bills are passed) could be a big demand driver across the globe. Globally households are sitting on trillions of dollars of excess savings, thanks to the pandemic stimulus, enforced frugality during the lockdown and high asset class returns across the board. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities 8:49 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Autos, banks, capital goods to be most interesting sectors for 2022 2021 has been a year of recovery, rehabilitation, and establishing a base for future growth. 2022 will be a little more volatile but will still be very good for equity investors in India. 2022 is very likely to be another year of good double-digit returns and continued wealth creation. Autos, Banks, and Capital goods, literally the A B C of equity markets, will be the most interesting sectors for 2022. Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities 8:47 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 CMS Info Systems: Flat or weak listing on cards Despite consistent growth in revenues, stable financial performance, and increasing margins, we saw a decline in FY21 which can be attributed to COVID-19. Also as the government focuses on digital payments, a further decrease in the use and availability of cash can have an adverse effect on business activities. The risk of market volatility also needs to be considered right now on the back of rising cases from the omicron variant. We suggest investors to 'avoid' CMS Info Systems stocks. The market volatility for the past few months and tepid last few listings might have added to this slow response. We expect the shares to list flat or at a discount of 10%. Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart 8:42 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Nifty resistance at 17300; Bank Nifty support at 34500 On the technical front, the Nifty 50 index has been trading in falling channel formation, crossing above the upper band of formation can show an upside rally in the counter. Moreover, the index has been trading above 21 & 50-HMA which suggests strength in the counter. A momentum indicator Stochastic & MACD is trading with a positive crossover on the daily time-frame. At present, the Index has support at 17000 levels while resistance comes at 17300 levels, crossing above the same can show 17400-17500 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34500 levels while resistance at 35500 levels. Sachin Gupta, AVP — Research, Choice Broking 8:41 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Nifty likely to rally 200-300 pts from current levels On the technical front, overall structure looks positive for Nifty 50 as it manages to sustain above 17200 level on a closing basis which is a positive sign for the index technically and we believe we can witness a 200-300 points rally from here in near term. 17000 and 17400 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty. For Bank Nifty, 34500 and 35500 are immediate support and resistance. Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities 8:36 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Covid new variant Omicron a key monitorable Volatility and choppiness is likely to remain high in the coming session, so we maintain a cautious stance on the markets. Revival in the banking pack will be crucial for the markets. Meanwhile, global cues and upcoming domestic Auto sales numbers will be on radar. Besides, updates with regards to rise in Omicron cases in domestic as well as global markets will be key monitorable. Traders are expected to keep low leverage and hedged position. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking 8:29 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 RIL to acquire UK solar battery company Faradion Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% shareholding in Faradion for an enterprise value of GBP 100 million. In addition, RNESL will also invest GBP 25 Mn as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll out 8:25 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Q3 results, Union Budget key events for markets next month Markets are expected to remain sideways over next few sessions due to thin volume on account of holiday mood and lack of trigger. Investors are cautious and are on the sideline given uncertainty around severity of Omicron cases. Q3 results season and build up to the upcoming budget session would be key events that the market would be looking for in Jan 2022. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services 8:24 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Nifty continues to remain in 17286-17112 band with mildly upward bias Nifty seems to have run into a resistance over the last two days after the recent run up. Advance decline ratio ended marginally in the negative. Nifty continues to remain in the 17286-17112 band with a mildly upward bias. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities 8:23 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Nifty support placed at 17120 The short term trend of Nifty remains choppy. The lack of selling participation at the crucial overhead resistance could give chance for bulls to make a sharp come back from the lows in the near term. Hence, the said consolidation movement could continue for the short term. Immediate support is placed at 17120 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities 8:19 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID look-ahead Global stock markets reversed gains after a day-long rally on Thursday even as fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. Read full story 8:17 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 2021 – Looking Back: Markets rally — Retail investors make up for portfolio outflows Equities have had a good run in 2021, with benchmarks clocking their best performance in four years. This is despite the fact that foreign investors bought less shares in 2021 than they did in the previous two years. Markets hit new highs during the year, thanks to strong inflows from domestic investors, especially retail, which has cushioned the periodic withdrawals of foreign money. The net FPI year-to-date tally came off from $9.2 billion in November to $3.8 billion at the end of the year. Read full story 8:09 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Wall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating late in thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session on strong U.S. data including a drop in weekly claims for U.S. unemployment benefits. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.55 points, or 0.25%, the S&P 500 lost 14.33 points, or 0.30%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.65 points, or 0.16%. 8:08 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 Asian stock markets trade higher in early trade Asian peers were seen trading higher in early trade. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore were set to close early on Friday for the last trading day of the year. While stock markets in Japan and South Korea were already done with trading for the year and were closed on Friday. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 1.66%, while Singapore’s Straits Times index gained 0.32%. 8:07 (IST) 31 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Nifty futures were trading 104 points or 0.6 per cent up at 17309 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade