Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in green in Tuesday, a day after tumbling over 1% amid fears of tighter restrictions and a wider lockdown in Beijing. Nifty futures were trading 59.50 points or 0.35 per cent up at 17,054.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that Nifty may start above crucial 17000 level. In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled lower by 617.26 points or 1.08% at 56,579.89, while the broader Nifty-50 ended lower by 218 points or 1.3% at 16,953.95. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Tuesday on the back of COVID fears in China. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.6% to 4,296.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% at 13,004.85.

The country’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to open on May 4 and will close on May 9. Apart from this, Campus Activewear on April 25 raised Rs 418.3 crore from 32 anchor investors, ahead of its public issue opening. The IPO will open for subscription on April 26.