Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in green in Tuesday, a day after tumbling over 1% amid fears of tighter restrictions and a wider lockdown in Beijing. Nifty futures were trading 59.50 points or 0.35 per cent up at 17,054.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that Nifty may start above crucial 17000 level. In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled lower by 617.26 points or 1.08% at 56,579.89, while the broader Nifty-50 ended lower by 218 points or 1.3% at 16,953.95. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Tuesday on the back of COVID fears in China. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.6% to 4,296.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% at 13,004.85.
The country’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to open on May 4 and will close on May 9. Apart from this, Campus Activewear on April 25 raised Rs 418.3 crore from 32 anchor investors, ahead of its public issue opening. The IPO will open for subscription on April 26.
Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) will open for subscription today (26 April 2022). The public issue will remain open for bidding till 28 April. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share. The company aims to raise Rs 1,400.14 crore from this public issue through issuance of 4.79 crore equity shares. The likely date for share allotment for this IPO is 4 May, and the shares will be listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The official registrar of this public issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Read full story
The country’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to open on May 4 and will close on May 9. The anchor book is slated to open on May 2 but the issue will open for retail investors two days later, as May 3 is a holiday on account of Eid. Investment bankers said that the government has cut the issue size to Rs 21,000 crore and the issue is now valued at 1.1 times its embedded value of Rs 5.4 trillion. Embedded value is the measure of consolidated shareholder value of an insurer. Historically, listed private sector insurers have traded at 2-3 times their embedded value. Read full story