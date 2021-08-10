Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye cautious start; Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 24 points or 0.15 per cent down at 16,250 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex ended 125 points or 0.23 per cent up at 54,403, while the Nifty 50 index gained 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 16,258. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.34 per cent. South Korea’s broader Kospi fell over half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent.
Two more IPOs — Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance — are set to open for subscription on Tuesday, 10 August 2021. Chemplast Sanmar has fixed a price band of Rs 530-541 per share, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue will be sold in a price of Rs 346-353 a share. On the other hand, CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas IPOs, that opened for subscription on Monday, have been subscribed 41 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.
The initial public offer of online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech was subscribed 41 per cent on Monday, the first day of subscription. The Rs 2,998.51-crore IPO received bids for 53,00,406 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer, as per exchanges data. Retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 80 per cent, non-institutional investors 3 per cent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.
Chemplast Sanmar Rs 3,850-crore will open for subscription on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, at a price band of Rs 530-541 per share of face value of Rs 5 each. The company is eyeing stock market listing, after it got delisted nearly a decade ago. Specialty chemicals manufacturer public issue will close on Thursday, 12 August. The offer comprises fresh issue shares worth Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to shares worth Rs 2,550 crore by promoters. The OFS comprises the sale of shares worth Rs 2,463 crore by Sanmar Holdings Ltd and Rs 86.5 crore equity shares by Sanmar Engineering Services Ltd.
