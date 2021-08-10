Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye cautious start; Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs open today

Two more IPOs -- Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance -- are set to open for subscription on Tuesday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 24 points or 0.15 per cent down at 16,250 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex ended 125 points or 0.23 per cent up at 54,403, while the Nifty 50 index gained 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 16,258. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.34 per cent. South Korea’s broader Kospi fell over half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent.

Two more IPOs — Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance — are set to open for subscription on Tuesday, 10 August 2021. Chemplast Sanmar has fixed a price band of Rs 530-541 per share, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue will be sold in a price of Rs 346-353 a share. On the other hand, CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas IPOs, that opened for subscription on Monday, have been subscribed 41 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

Read More