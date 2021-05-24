Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; RBI surplus transfer to aid govt tide over revenue losses

Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining one per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets, after rising 2 per cent in the previous session trading session, are now looking to open in red on Monday. SGX Nifty was down 50 points on Monday morning hinting at a negative start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Friday’s trading session up 976 points or 1.97 per cent at 50,540.48 points, while Nifty 50 ended at 15,175, rising 269 points or 1.81 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining one per cent. The Topix jumped 0.67 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.13 per cent. Stock markets in the United States closed mixed, with Dow Jones Industrial rising 0.4 per cent. The S&P500 index ended 0.1 per cent lower Friday, and Nasdaq Composite fell half a per cent.

After the RBI surprised the Centre with a record Rs 99,122 crore in surplus transfer for FY21, analysts said this will help the government tide over the revenue losses from lockdowns and extend more support to the pandemic hit industries and to the poor people. In fiscal 2020, the RBI had paid only Rs 57,128 crore in dividend to the government and the finance minister had budgeted only Rs 45,000 crore from the central bank.

