Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; RBI surplus transfer to aid govt tide over revenue losses

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets, after rising 2 per cent in the previous session trading session, are now looking to open in red on Monday. SGX Nifty was down 50 points on Monday morning hinting at a negative start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Friday’s trading session up 976 points or 1.97 per cent at 50,540.48 points, while Nifty 50 ended at 15,175, rising 269 points or 1.81 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining one per cent. The Topix jumped 0.67 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.13 per cent. Stock markets in the United States closed mixed, with Dow Jones Industrial rising 0.4 per cent. The S&P500 index ended 0.1 per cent lower Friday, and Nasdaq Composite fell half a per cent.
After the RBI surprised the Centre with a record Rs 99,122 crore in surplus transfer for FY21, analysts said this will help the government tide over the revenue losses from lockdowns and extend more support to the pandemic hit industries and to the poor people. In fiscal 2020, the RBI had paid only Rs 57,128 crore in dividend to the government and the finance minister had budgeted only Rs 45,000 crore from the central bank.
Highlights
BSE-listed companies such as Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, India Cements Capital, JSW Holdings, Lakshmi Machine Works, Loyal Textile Mills, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals, Poly Medicure, Ramco Cements, Ramco Industries, Sparc Systems, Summit Securities, Tiaan Consumer, Tirupati Tyres, UTL Industries, and Wall Street Finance, among others will announce January-March quarter earnings today.
Commodity prices traded mixed during the week passed by with Bullion prices rallied on inflation hedge. Base metals complex continued downside as China signalled policy action to curb rising prices. Crude oil prices declined with progress in Iran nuclear talks adding supply pressure.
Domestic equity markets soared higher in the previous trading week, as benchmark indices nearing their all-time higher. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 50,540 points on Friday while the Nifty 50 ended at 15,175. However, the upward march might face some resistance with Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange trading in the red on Monday morning. Global cues were also mixed during the early hours of trade. On the charts, Nifty registered a nine-week high at 15,190 on Friday and closed near it. “We observe an upside breakout of the downward slopping trend line at 14900, as per week's close. This is a positive indication,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The short term trend of the market has turned sharply into positive, after a weakness of couple of sessions. The confirmation of upside breakout of the broader range as per smaller and larger timeframe charts and the overall positive set up could point towards the potential upside pattern target of around 15800 levels for Nifty, which could be achieved in the next few weeks. Intermittently, the higher highs and lows and minor downward corrections could be continued till the target is achieved. Immediate support is placed around 15100-15050. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Technically, Nifty formed a strong Bullish candle on daily and weekly scale while has been forming higher top - higher bottom from the last three weeks. Now, it has to hold above 15050 zones to witness an up move towards 15300 then life time high of 15431 marks while on the downside support exists at 15000 and 14900 zones. India VIX fell down by 2.90% from 19.65 to 19.08 levels. India VIX needs to hold below 20 zones to extend the bullish market momentum towards new life time territory. Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The GST Council is its upcoming meeting, scheduled to be held on May 28, is likely to take a call on levy of 12 per cent tax on import of oxygen concentrators for personal use. The Delhi High Court last week said that imposition of 12 per cent Integrated GST (IGST) on oxygen concentrators for personal use or those received as gifts is “unconstitutional”.
