Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green; Burger King India IPO subscribed 3 times on day 1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in positive territory on Thursday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 21 points up at 13,175 on Singaporean Exchange in the early deals. Market participants will await RBI MPC meeting outcome scheduled to be announced on Friday. Besides, investors will continue to watch the news flow related to COVID-19 vaccine, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were little unchanged in the early morning deals. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.33 per cent while the Shenzhen component shed 0.39 per cent. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 was marginally higher. According to Reuters, Wall Street stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dipping and S&P 500 index climbing as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package with a bleak private jobs report.

Quick service chain Burger King India initial public offer (IPO) got fully subscribed on the day one. The Rs 810-crore IPO was subscribed 3.1 times so far in the afternoon. The company has reserved up to 75 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) while 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

