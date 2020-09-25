Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock IPOs open next week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Friday could start on a positive note for domestic indices with the SGX Nifty gaining 72.75 points or 0.67 per cent during the early hours of trade
Investors will keep a close watch on stock specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory an other global cues.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 continued with a downward trajectory for the six straight days, erasing all the gains made since July on Thursday. Friday could start on a positive note for domestic indices with the SGX Nifty gaining 72.75 points or 0.67 per cent during the early hours of trade. Nifty futures were trading at 10,912.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will keep a close watch on stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global cues. Following the Wall Street gains, Asian stocks markets were trading higher in the early trade on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.48 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.52 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.67 per cent. Major US indices gained in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.20 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37 per cent.
The second-largest asset management company by assets under management UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) is scheduled to open from Septemeber 29 to October 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 552-554 per share. At the upper price band, this will translate to an issue size of Rs 2,160 crore. Also, state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO will also open for subscription next week with a price band fixed at Rs 135-145 per share. The offer is expected to raise about Rs 444 crore at the upper end of the price band and at the lower range about Rs 413 crore.
Highlights
State-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday said its initial public offering will open for bidding on September 29 and price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 135-145 per share. The initial public offering is of 3,05,99,017 shares through an offer for sale (OFS). The issue will close for subscription on October 1, the company said in a virtual press conference.
Read full story
The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) should fetch it Rs 2,160 crore at the upper end of the price band, giving it market cap of nearly Rs 7,000 crore. The second-largest asset management company by assets under management has fixed the price band of the issue at `552-554 per equity share.
Read full story
SBI Life Insurance and Divis Laboratories will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25, while Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be dropped from the Nifty 50, NSE Indices.
Major US indices gained in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.20 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37 per cent.
Sensex and Nifty have now witnessed six day consecutive losses, which has led them to erase all gains made since July this year. Analysts believe that the rout could extend further with chartists predicting a fall to 10,150 levels in the coming weeks. For Friday, SGX Nifty was hinting a positive start, trading over 75 points higher. Benchmark indices have now slipped over 6% each this week alone. Renewed fear of the coronavirus re-emerging in Europe and other countries has spiked the worry of fresh lockdowns, to add to that uncertainty over the stimulus package in the US has also pulled equity markets lower.
Read full story
Following the Wall Street gains, Asian stocks markets were trading higher in the early trade on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.48 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.52 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.67 per cent.
The second-largest asset management company by assets under management UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) is scheduled to open from Septemeber 29 to October 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 552-554 per share. At the upper price band, this will translate to an issue size of Rs 2,160 crore. Also, state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO will also open for subscription next week with a price band fixed at Rs 135-145 per share. The offer is expected to raise about Rs 444 crore at the upper end of the price band and at the lower range about Rs 413 crore.