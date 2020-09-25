Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock IPOs open next week

Investors will keep a close watch on stock specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory an other global cues.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 continued with a downward trajectory for the six straight days, erasing all the gains made since July on Thursday. Friday could start on a positive note for domestic indices with the SGX Nifty gaining 72.75 points or 0.67 per cent during the early hours of trade. Nifty futures were trading at 10,912.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will keep a close watch on stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global cues. Following the Wall Street gains, Asian stocks markets were trading higher in the early trade on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.48 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.52 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.67 per cent. Major US indices gained in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.20 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37 per cent.

The second-largest asset management company by assets under management UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) is scheduled to open from Septemeber 29 to October 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 552-554 per share. At the upper price band, this will translate to an issue size of Rs 2,160 crore. Also, state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO will also open for subscription next week with a price band fixed at Rs 135-145 per share. The offer is expected to raise about Rs 444 crore at the upper end of the price band and at the lower range about Rs 413 crore.

Read More