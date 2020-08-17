Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 100 pts, indicates strong start for Sensex, Nifty; SC hearing on AGR dues today

Nifty futures were trading 107.65 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 11,293.80 in early trade on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a strong start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 107.65 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 11,293.80 in early trade on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keenly watch corporate results for stock-specific action. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Monday as US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on investor sentiment. In overnight trade on Friday, the S&P 500 ended nearly flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12%, the S&P 500 lost 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21%.

The Supreme Court is set to hear adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case by telecom companies later in the day. SC in its hearing on Friday, last week, directed telecom companies under insolvency to submit details of spectrum sharing. The bench directed, Jio, RCom and DoT to submit all details of the spectrum sharing deal and payments, etc, and adjourned the case till August 17. The court also directed the resolution professional of Rcomm and Aircel to place before it all details on which entities have placed bids for them under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

