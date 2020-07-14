Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL world’s 51st most-valued firm by m-cap

Asian stock markets were trading lower in early morning trade today with Nikkei 225 slipping 0.7%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are staring at a negative opening on Tuesday following their global peers. Nifty futures were trading 54 points or 0.50 per cent down at 10,760.50 on Singaporean Exchange. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Monday’s trading session 99 points or 0.27 per cent higher to sit at 36,693, while Nifty 50 reclaimed 10,800 levels on Monday. Market participants will track macro numbers, trends in coronavirus cases and June quarter results. Asian stock markets were trading lower in early morning trade today with Nikkei 225 slipping 0.7%. Similarly, the Topix index also declined by 0.38% and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.44%. Two out of three US stock indices closed in the red in overnight trade, with S&P 500 SPX slipping 0.94% and Nasdaq Composite down 2.13 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 per cent to end at 26,085.8 points.

India’s most valued company by market capitalisation (m-cap), Reliance Industries, is now the world’s 51st most-valued company by m-cap. RIL, with current m-cap of $170 billion, is the only Indian company among 51 most-valued global firms.