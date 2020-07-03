  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; Intel Capital invests Rs 1,894 cr in Jio Platforms

Updated: July 3, 2020 8:45:09 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday on the back of record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was well under way

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveThe Nifty futures were trading 42.10 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 10,594 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to witness gap-up opening on Friday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 42.10 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 10,594 on Singaporean Exchange. Global cues, positive US jobs data, rise in coronavirus, developments around COVID-19 vaccine and June auto sales numbers are among factors which will steer the indices in today’s trade. Besides, market participants will keep a close eye on the economic development activities, crude oil prices, India-China relation, and movement of rupee against US dollar. On Thursday, Sensex was up by 429.25 points or 1.21% to close at 35,843.7, while the 50-share index Nifty rose by 121.65 points or 1.17% to close at 10,551.7. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 0.88 per cent. Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday on the back of record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was well under way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36%, the S&P 500 gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.52%.

RIL and Jio Platforms announced today that Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital’s investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore, company informed in an exchange filing.

    08:40 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    RIL announces Intel Capital investment of Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms

    08:26 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Nasdaq at record close

    08:25 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Asian stock markets trade higher; track Wall Street's gains

    Asian stock markets were trading higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 0.88 per cent.

    08:24 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    KKR to acquire controlling stake in JB Chemicals & Pharma

    Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc has entered into an agreement to acquire 41.7 million equity shares of JB Chemicals, representing 54 per cent, from the promoters of the company, said a company statement on Thursday. KKR will acquire its stake from founding Mody family at a purchase price of Rs 745 per share.

    08:22 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Sensex, Nifty

