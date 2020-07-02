Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; ICRA says NBFCs’ bad loans to rise in FY21

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to see a positive opening on Thursday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 75 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 10,471.50. Trends in global markets, rise in coronavirus cases, June auto sales numbers are among few factors that will sway investor sentiment. In the previous session, Sensex gained 500 points or 1.43 per cent to end at 35,414.45, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 128 points or 1.24 per cent higher at 10,430. Asian stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday as investors cheered signs the global economy was emerging from coronavirus. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.28%. The Topix index also added 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.64%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices closed higher on optimism over a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.50%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.95%.
Non-banking financial companies” (NBFCs) asset quality is likely to worsen to 5-7 per cent in the current financial year due to weak economic growth on account of disruptions caused by coronavirus-related lockdown, according to a report by rating agency Icra. The lockdown has significantly impacted the cash flow position of NBFCs” borrowers, it said in the report.
Jubilant Foodworks on daily chart has witnessed upward rising trend line breakdown and profit booking at this level cannot be ruled out. Momentum Oscillator RSI (14) seems to have flatten out near 65 -70 level which is an overbought zone. A price on weekly chart is capped at 78.60 percent retracement which is placed at 1785 level. Traders can short the stock in a range 1690 - 1705 for the target of 1550 with a stop loss above 1750 on a daily closing basis: Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
