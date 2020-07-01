Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty above 10,300; Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to start the first day of the July-September quarter in the negative territory, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 29.50 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 10,229 on Singaporean Exchange. Investor sentiment will be swayed by macro-data, rising coronavirus cases, trends in global markets and liquidity inflows. Besides, data released by the government showed that the fiscal deficit during the first two months of the current financial year widened to Rs 4.66 lakh crore or 58.6 per cent of the budget estimates. Market participants are likely to react to the output of the eight core sectors of the economy which shrank by 23.4 per cent in the month of May 2020. Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday as a private survey showed better-than-expected Chinese factory activity. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US Stock indices traded higher as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the US economy was on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85%, the S&P 500 gained 1.54% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.87%.
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India”s growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8 per cent from 9.5 per cent projected last month. It, however, retained its projection of Indian economy contracting by 5 per cent in the current fiscal. Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. In its June update of Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected Indian economy to grow 5.5 per cent in 2022-23, according to a PTI report.
Highlights
Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that US-based Carlyle Group will invest $235 million in its data centre business Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra) for a 25% stake. The investment will be made by Comfort Investments II, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group. In a joint statement Bharti Airtel and The Carlyle Group said that the post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra is approximately $1.2 billion. Bharti Airtel is India’s second largest telecommunications network operator in terms of subscribers.
Tejassvi Aaharam, Premium Capital Market, Eveready Industries, Intense Technologies, Continental Controls and Budge Budge Company are six companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Domestic benchmark indices gave up all gains and ended down by 0.10% on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex at closing was down 45 points at 34,915 points, while the 50-stock NSE Nifty slipped 10 points. The broader market also ended in marginal red with Nifty Midcap 100, Smallcap 100 down 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Sectorally it was a mixed bag with PSU Banks down 1.8%, Pharma slipped 1.5%, and Media fell -1.7% largely dragging the market down. Market participants expect the benchmark indices to further react to the opening up of the economy as India enters the second stage of unlocking the country.
International gold and silver rose with gold futures touching $1800/ounce on technical buying. Domestic precious metals ended higher with gold touching new all-time high on Tuesday tracking gains in the overseas markets. Underlying bullish fundamentals remains bullish. Safe-haven demand remained intact due to the Covid-19 pandemic that appears to be getting worse instead of better and also further damaging global economies. US Dollar gave up all the gains in the session and supported bullion prices. International bullion prices have started flat this Wednesday morning in Asian trade ahead of key data from the U.S. this week. Domestic bullion could start flat this Wednesday morning, tracking a subdued start in the international markets: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities
International and domestic oil prices rebounded from the lows of the session on Tuesday after an industry report showed crude inventories in the United States fell much more than expected. Meanwhile, prices also found support after oil production in the United States has now fallen from 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 11 million bpd for June 19, according to the Energy Information Administration. Technically, NYMEX WTI Crude Oil contract has traded in a range of $38.89-$40.08 levels. However it did not sustain above $40.00 levels indicating exhaustion continue up to $40.01-$41.55 in coming season where $38.30 will hold support. Domestic crude could start flat to higher this Wednesday morning, tracking a positive start in the overseas markets: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
Indian equities witnessed their best quarter since 2009 after Tuesday’s market close, on the last day of June. During the day’s session, the indices gave up their gains in the last hour of trade, tracking global cues. Uncertainties around the lockdown and rising Covid-19 cases also dampened investor mood. The benchmark Sensex was down by 45.72 points or 0.13% to close at 34,915.8. The 50-share index Nifty was down by 10.30 points or 0.1% to close at 10,302.1.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US Stock indices traded higher as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the US economy was on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85%, the S&P 500 gained 1.54% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.87%.
Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday as a private survey showed better-than-expected Chinese factory activity.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated muted start for Sensex and Nifty on the first day of the July-September quarter. The Nifty futures were 29.50 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 10,229 on Singaporean Exchange.