Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty above 10,300; Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to start the first day of the July-September quarter in the negative territory, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 29.50 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 10,229 on Singaporean Exchange. Investor sentiment will be swayed by macro-data, rising coronavirus cases, trends in global markets and liquidity inflows. Besides, data released by the government showed that the fiscal deficit during the first two months of the current financial year widened to Rs 4.66 lakh crore or 58.6 per cent of the budget estimates. Market participants are likely to react to the output of the eight core sectors of the economy which shrank by 23.4 per cent in the month of May 2020. Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday as a private survey showed better-than-expected Chinese factory activity. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US Stock indices traded higher as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the US economy was on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85%, the S&P 500 gained 1.54% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.87%.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India”s growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8 per cent from 9.5 per cent projected last month. It, however, retained its projection of Indian economy contracting by 5 per cent in the current fiscal. Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. In its June update of Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected Indian economy to grow 5.5 per cent in 2022-23, according to a PTI report.

