Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Equitas SFB IPO subscribed 39% on day 2

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Market participants will continue to watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, developments around Covid-19 vaccine and US election
With growing optimism around deal on a stimulus package, Wall Street shares ended higher in overnight trade.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trends. Nifty futures were trading 41.50 points higher at 11,949 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equities rose for the third consecutive session with the 30-share Sensex rising 113 points whereas Nifty managed to gain 24 points. Market participants will continue to watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, developments around Covid-19 vaccine and US election. Asian peers were trading mixed in the early session on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite was down 0.17 per cent while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.26 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.76 per cent. With growing optimism around the deal on a stimulus package, Wall Street shares ended higher in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.33 per cent up.
The initial public offer of Equitas Small Finance Bank was subscribed 39 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The Rs 518-crore IPO received bids for 4.54 crore shares against the 11.58 crore shares on offer. The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 3 per cent, while the retail individual investors category was subscribed 85 per cent.
Highlights
Based on the overall market formation, the Nifty must cross the 12050 levels otherwise another round of profit booking or tired bulls liquidation is more likely below the level of 11800. The Nifty is moving in a narrow range of 11800 and 11950 levels. Above the level of 12050, the Nifty could move to 12200 in a short period of time: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities
At the upper end of the price band, Equitas SFB demands Adj. PB of 1.26x post considering the fresh issue. Though the bank has a diversified loan book and the best CASA ratio among SFBs, the return ratios are subdued with GNPA above 2.5% for last 3 years. Our concern for Equitas SFB is the fresh formation of bad loans from moratorium book that would keep provisions high and return ratios compressed. We believe investors should wait for price discovery before making any investment decisions. Considering above factors, we recommend a NEUTRAL rating for the IPO: Jaikishan Parmar- Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd
Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday placed Vedanta Resources’ rating under review for downgrade following its failed attempt to delist the Indian listed subsidiary. Moody’s placed the London-based firm’s B1 corporate family rating (CFR) under review for downgrade.
Sensex and Nifty are now on a three-day winning streak and have recouped most of the losses registered on October 15. Although domestic benchmark indices closed lower from yesterday’s highs but still managed to gain and continue the positive momentum. “A small positive candle was formed with a minor upper shadow, which indicates sideways range movement with positive bias in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. However, analysts are not convinced of a massive upside bounce unless Nifty crosses the 12,025-12,050 mark convincingly.
