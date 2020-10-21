Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Equitas SFB IPO subscribed 39% on day 2

With growing optimism around deal on a stimulus package, Wall Street shares ended higher in overnight trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trends. Nifty futures were trading 41.50 points higher at 11,949 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equities rose for the third consecutive session with the 30-share Sensex rising 113 points whereas Nifty managed to gain 24 points. Market participants will continue to watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, developments around Covid-19 vaccine and US election. Asian peers were trading mixed in the early session on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite was down 0.17 per cent while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.26 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.76 per cent. With growing optimism around the deal on a stimulus package, Wall Street shares ended higher in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.33 per cent up.

The initial public offer of Equitas Small Finance Bank was subscribed 39 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The Rs 518-crore IPO received bids for 4.54 crore shares against the 11.58 crore shares on offer. The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 3 per cent, while the retail individual investors category was subscribed 85 per cent.

Read More