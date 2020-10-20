Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO opens today

Nifty futures were trading 41 points down at 11,868 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open in the negative territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 41 points down at 11,868 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices gained up to one per cent. Market participants will keenly watch the rising coronavirus cases, corporate earnings for stock-specific action, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues to set the market direction. In the early trade, Asian stock markets were trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.34 per cent while the Topix index also shed 0.44 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was 0.56 per cent lower. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.44 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.63 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.65 per cent.

The Rs 518-crore Equitas Small Finance Bank initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on today, October 20, 2020. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 32-33 per share and the issue will close for subscription on October 22. The total issue size includes an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 7.20 crore equity shares by promoter Equitas Holdings Ltd. and fresh issue of up to 8.5 crore equity shares at Rs 33 per share of which Rs 1 crore is reserved for employee portion and Rs 51 crore reserved for EHL shareholder portion.

Read More