Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains 174 pts, Nifty may open above 12,000; Trump-Biden locked in tight election race

Investors will keep tabs on quarterly earnings, oil prices, rising COVID-19 cases, rupee movement and other global cues
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to extend rally to the fourth session on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 174 points higher at 12,082 on Singaporean Exchange. This indicates that Nifty 50 may see an opening above the crucial 12,000 mark today. Market participants are closely tracking the US election results. According to Reuters, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has bagged 243 electoral votes, while Republican candidate Donald Trump has won 214, so far. Besides, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will host a press conference today. Investors will keep tabs on quarterly earnings, oil prices, rising COVID-19 cases, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian peers were trading higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surging 1.96 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.12 per cent while the Topix index traded 0.78 per cent higher.
Highlights
Uncertainties over vote outcome in the US kept the world equity indices volatile throughout the day. Nifty traded between the trading range of 11756 and 11930. In the last 18 days, multiple times Nifty has managed to surpass the range of 11950 and 12050, however, it fails to sustain at higher levels. Such types of resistance zone get broken with a gap up opening. Today's opening would be more relevant for market to scale higher. Buying is advisable if Nifty convincingly crosses 12050 levels. Above 12050 levels, Nifty would move in a new trading zone of 12200 and 12300 levels. Expect weakness if Nifty breaks 11750: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities
Equity markets across the globe are jubilant even though the US Presidential election has so far not indicated a clear winner. Sensex and Nifty enter Thursday’s trading session on the back of a three day gaining streak as they recouped almost all losses recorded in the second half of October. “Nifty is now entering a crucial resistance zone of around 11900-11950 levels and is now facing a hurdle at the downsloping minor trend line. Hence, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor profit booking from around 11925-11950 levels in the next session,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Global markets traded with a positive bias as we await the final results of U.S elections. We have maintained a positive bias and advice buying on dips on frontline stocks. The broader undertone of the market remains strong as participation from the midcap space is also seen. The immediate target for the index is seen at 12150-12200 with momentum support only at 11400. Sentiment wise, Deep value zone is seen at 11000-11200 which is quite distant from current levels. Metals, Banking and Auto remain preferred picks: Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities
