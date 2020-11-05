Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains 174 pts, Nifty may open above 12,000; Trump-Biden locked in tight election race

Investors will keep tabs on quarterly earnings, oil prices, rising COVID-19 cases, rupee movement and other global cues

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to extend rally to the fourth session on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 174 points higher at 12,082 on Singaporean Exchange. This indicates that Nifty 50 may see an opening above the crucial 12,000 mark today. Market participants are closely tracking the US election results. According to Reuters, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has bagged 243 electoral votes, while Republican candidate Donald Trump has won 214, so far. Besides, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will host a press conference today. Investors will keep tabs on quarterly earnings, oil prices, rising COVID-19 cases, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian peers were trading higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surging 1.96 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.12 per cent while the Topix index traded 0.78 per cent higher.

According to Reuters, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden still had paths to reach the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win as states kept counting mail-in ballots. Biden held a narrow lead in Wisconsin while Trump’s campaign said it had filed a lawsuit to try and halt vote counting in that state. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged to close higher as the presidential election race remained cloudy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.21 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.83 per cent.

