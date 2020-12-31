Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a gap-down start; Indian stock market may see $15-20 bn inflows in 2021

Today, Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early hours of the trade with most of the markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, set to close early for New Year’s Eve.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start on a flat to negative note on the last day of the calendar year 2020. SGX Nifty was trading 14.05 points or 0.10 per cent down at 14,055.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, domestic indices extended their gains to the sixth straight session and clocked a record closing high. The markets rallied after they anticipated the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in India. Today, Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early hours of the trade with most of the markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, set to close early for New Year’s Eve. The stock market in Japan and South Korea remained closed on Thursday for a holiday. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15 per cent.

If 2020 was a rollercoaster ride for investors, the New Year may be no different. Any reversal in liquidity could trigger a sharp reversal in the markets. Market strategists anticipate that the recovery in the economy that is expected to play out next year will give a boost to the equity markets along with the upgrades in corporate earnings.

