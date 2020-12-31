Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a gap-down start; Indian stock market may see $15-20 bn inflows in 2021

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start on a flat to negative note on the last day of the calendar year 2020
Today, Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early hours of the trade with most of the markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, set to close early for New Year’s Eve.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start on a flat to negative note on the last day of the calendar year 2020. SGX Nifty was trading 14.05 points or 0.10 per cent down at 14,055.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, domestic indices extended their gains to the sixth straight session and clocked a record closing high. The markets rallied after they anticipated the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in India. Today, Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early hours of the trade with most of the markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, set to close early for New Year’s Eve. The stock market in Japan and South Korea remained closed on Thursday for a holiday. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15 per cent.
If 2020 was a rollercoaster ride for investors, the New Year may be no different. Any reversal in liquidity could trigger a sharp reversal in the markets. Market strategists anticipate that the recovery in the economy that is expected to play out next year will give a boost to the equity markets along with the upgrades in corporate earnings.
Highlights
For the December series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 14,000 strike with 52.13 lakh contracts. This is followed by 14,100 strike with 40.84 lakh contracts. Put OI is the most at 13,000 strike with 44.02 lakh contracts.
Domestic equity markets rose for the sixth day straight on Wednesday to end the trading session at their highest ever closing levels yet again. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 47,746 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is just shy of the 14,000 mark. Today, the last trading session of the year that saw Dalal Street tumble disastrously in March and then recover all losses in a multi-month rally also happens to be the last expiry of the year.
On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,824.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 587.43 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Capital flows, which have driven markets to record highs in 2020, are likely to sustain in 2021. Experts believe that Indian shares could see inflows to the tune of $15-20 billion next year that can push valuations even higher. HDFC Securities is of the view that global liquidity could keep pushing the valuations higher and as a result investors should make allocations to equities keeping in mind a sudden and sharp reversal.
