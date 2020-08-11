Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at strong start for Sensex, Nifty; ICICI Bank launches Rs 15,000 cr QIP

Market participants will continue to take cues from trends in COVID-19 cases, global developments

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open in the positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 72.25 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 11,366.20 on Singaporean Exchange in early deals. Headline indices started the week with a gain of nearly half a per cent aided by a rally in pharma and defence stocks. Market participants will continue to take cues from trends in COVID-19 cases, global developments and stock-specific action induced from corporate earnings. Asian stock market peers were seen trading higher in the morning trade. The Nikkei 225 advanced 0.89% and the Topix index was up 1.15%. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.93%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained while Nasdaq ended lower as investors awaited news on progress in a US fiscal support bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39%.

ICICI Bank announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share. A decision on the final price and allotment of shares will be taken on Friday, the bank informed in a notification to the stock exchanges.

