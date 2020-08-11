Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at strong start for Sensex, Nifty; ICICI Bank launches Rs 15,000 cr QIP

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open in the positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 72.25 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 11,366.20 on Singaporean Exchange in early deals. Headline indices started the week with a gain of nearly half a per cent aided by a rally in pharma and defence stocks. Market participants will continue to take cues from trends in COVID-19 cases, global developments and stock-specific action induced from corporate earnings. Asian stock market peers were seen trading higher in the morning trade. The Nikkei 225 advanced 0.89% and the Topix index was up 1.15%. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.93%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained while Nasdaq ended lower as investors awaited news on progress in a US fiscal support bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39%.
ICICI Bank announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share. A decision on the final price and allotment of shares will be taken on Friday, the bank informed in a notification to the stock exchanges.
Highlights
Domestic equity benchmarks could begin Tuesday’s trading session with gains as SGX Nifty traded higher 43 points during hours. The 30-share Sensex ended 141 points higher at 38,182, while the broader Nifty 50 closed at 11,274 on Monday morning. Analysts claim that Nifty closing above the 11,250 mark signals a bullish sentiment in the stock market that might see equities gain in the coming session. The Supreme Court has deferred the AGR hearing till Friday with no clarity so far on how the telecom operators will pay their dues. Major Asian stock markets were in the green during the early hours of trade.
ICICI Bank on Monday announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share. A decision on the final price and allotment of shares will be taken on Friday, the bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges. The bank had earlier received the board’s approval to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through sale of shares. The entire amount is likely to be raised in a single tranche, sources said.
