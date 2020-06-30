Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; aviation, telecom stocks in focus

The Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 10,313 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open in positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 10,313 on Singaporean Exchange. The government issued the guideline for unlock phase 2 keeping the schools, colleges and coaching institutions closed. Investors will await Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation scheduled at 4 PM today where he is expected to speak on phase 2 of unlock. Besides, aviation stocks will stay in focus after the fresh guidelines, issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, stated domestic flights would be further expanded in a calibrated manner. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street. Australian ASX 200 index rose 1.6 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent. US stock indices ended higher in overnight trade on Wall Street as investors hoped for a stimulus-backed economic rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.32%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening, his office said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. The Prime Minister’s Office, however, did not specifically mention whether the Modi will speak on India-China border tensions or the Coronavirus situation in the country.

