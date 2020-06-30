  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; aviation, telecom stocks in focus

Updated: June 30, 2020 8:53:33 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street. Australian ASX 200 index rose 1.6 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveThe Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 10,313 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open in positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 52 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 10,313 on Singaporean Exchange. The government issued the guideline for unlock phase 2 keeping the schools, colleges and coaching institutions closed. Investors will await Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation scheduled at 4 PM today where he is expected to speak on phase 2 of unlock. Besides, aviation stocks will stay in focus after the fresh guidelines, issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, stated domestic flights would be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

    08:53 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    Nifty set to open on a stronger note in line with the global market

    Nifty set to open on a stronger note in line with the global market. The US market is witnessed pull back on the back of better than expected economic data. Other things remained the same but it is able to change sentiment at a given point of time. For the day, The trader should concentrate on the intraday and keep lesser money on the table overnight. Hedger should hedge the position specifically if it is long and a new short position should also be partially hedge to control the risk: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd

    08:44 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    Sensex, Nifty may swing into green following global peers; 5 factors that will guide D-Street today

    Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started this week’s trading on a week footing, slipping 0.60% each on Monday morning. Sensex ended down 209 points after trimming some losses in the dying hours of the session. Nifty 50 ended just above the 10,300 mark. Analysts say the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe and a weaker sentiment across global markets pulled the domestic share markets down. “Global stocks were quiet Monday with Asian markets in the red and Europe flat as the number of coronavirus cases around the globe exceeded 10 million and the epidemic fast-tracked in the United States,” said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

    08:25 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 PM

    08:25 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    US stocks surge as investors hope stimulus-backed economic rebound

    08:24 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    Asian stock markets trade higher on Tuesday

    08:24 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive start for Sensex, Nifty

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
