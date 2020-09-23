Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; last day to bid for CAMS, Chemcon IPOs

Nifty futures were trading just 2.25 points or 0.02 per cent up at 11,179.20 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading just 2.25 points or 0.02 per cent up at 11,179.20 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keep tabs on developments around Indo-China tensions, trends in coronavirus cases, oil prices and movement in the rupee. Asian peers were seen trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia jumped 1.84%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained around 0.1%. However, South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.49%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, as US stocks rebounded led by a jump in Amazon shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.52 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.71%.

Today is the last day to bid for CAMS and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPOs. CAMS IPO was subscribed 1.93 times, while Chemcon Speciality Chemicals initial public offer was subscribed 12.65 times on the second day of the bidding process. The Rs 2,244-crore CAMS IPO has received bids for 2.47 crore equity shares against offer size of 1.28 crore equity shares. While Chemcon public offer received bids for 8.28 crore shares against 65.47 lakh shares on offer.

