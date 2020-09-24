Market LIVE: SGX Nifty down 117 pts, hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; Angel Broking IPO closes today

Nifty futures were trading 117 points or 1.05 per cent at 11,031.80 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a weak footing on Thursday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 117 points or 1.05 per cent at 11,031.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keep a close watch on the rising Covid cases and delay in US stimulus, on the day of scheduled derivatives expiry of September month contracts. Asian peers were seen trading lower in Thursday’s session following overnight declines on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.81 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.59 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei fell 0.73 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.69 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices plunged up to 3 per cent as tech shares took a hit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.92%. The S&P 500 lost 2.37% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.02%.

Today is the last day to bid for Angel Broking IPO. The Rs 600-crore initial public offer was subscribed 1.46 times on the second day of subscription. The offer received bids for 2,00,94,459 shares against 1,37,70,491 shares on offer. Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 305-306 apiece.

