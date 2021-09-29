Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 114 pts, Sensex, Nifty stare at huge sell-off; Benchmark yield up 9 bps in 3 days

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a heavy sell-off on Wednesday, a day before the expiry of September futures and options contracts of Nifty and Bank Nifty. In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled 410 points down at 59,668, Nifty 50 index finished trade at 17734, down 121 points. Asian stock markets were trading lower, mirroring an overnight tumble on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 2.41 per cent while the Topix index dropped 2.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.85 per cent. In overnight trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.38 points, or 1.63%; the S&P 500 lost 90.48 points, or 2.04%; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 423.29 points, or 2.83%.
Yields on benchmark bonds have risen almost 9 basis points in the last three days, tracking a sharp rise in US Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve indicated sooner-than-expected tapering of its bond purchases, and with crude oil prices hitting $80/barrel. On Tuesday, the benchmark 6.10%-2031 bond yield ended at 6.2281%, as against the 6.2087% close on the previous trading session. The yield on the benchmark bond on September 23 was hovering around 6.1397%.
Highlights
Nifty futures tumbled 84 points or 0.47 per cent to 17640.50 on Singaporean Exchange, hinting at a heavy sell-off in BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Technical analysts say daily charts show that the key support level for the Nifty is 17,580. It managed to close above its 15-day exponential moving average of around 17, 541 on the daily chart which will act as strong support followed by 17,510.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were left unchanged on Wednesday by oil marketing companies, a day after increasing the rate of both the fuels. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.39 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.57 per litre. Diesel price has been increased by nearly 70 paise in the preceding five days. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic equity markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday before closing deep in the red. S&P BSE Sensex gave up the 60,000 mark, falling 410 points or 0.68% on the closing bell while the NSE Nifty 50 managed to end the day just above 17,700. Bank Nifty closed 0.59% lower, slipping below the 38,000 mark while the India VIX soared 2.67%, breaching 18.5 levels. Entering Wednesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was down nearly 100 points, hinting at a negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues were negative after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses.
