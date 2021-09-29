Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 114 pts, Sensex, Nifty stare at huge sell-off; Benchmark yield up 9 bps in 3 days

Asian stock markets were trading lower, mirroring an overnight tumble on Wall Street.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a heavy sell-off on Wednesday, a day before the expiry of September futures and options contracts of Nifty and Bank Nifty. In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled 410 points down at 59,668, Nifty 50 index finished trade at 17734, down 121 points. Asian stock markets were trading lower, mirroring an overnight tumble on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 2.41 per cent while the Topix index dropped 2.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.85 per cent. In overnight trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.38 points, or 1.63%; the S&P 500 lost 90.48 points, or 2.04%; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 423.29 points, or 2.83%.

Yields on benchmark bonds have risen almost 9 basis points in the last three days, tracking a sharp rise in US Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve indicated sooner-than-expected tapering of its bond purchases, and with crude oil prices hitting $80/barrel. On Tuesday, the benchmark 6.10%-2031 bond yield ended at 6.2281%, as against the 6.2087% close on the previous trading session. The yield on the benchmark bond on September 23 was hovering around 6.1397%.

Read More