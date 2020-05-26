Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Bharti Airtel shares to remain in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open with gains on Tuesday. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,156, up 115 points or 1.27 per cent on the Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will return to trading after three-days. The Sensex ended the session 260 points lower at 30,672 on while the Nifty50 slipped 67 points to 9,039 on Friday. Asian stock markets surged in Tuesday’s session as investors looked past Sino-US trade tensions to a re-opening world economy. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.09% and the Topix index also gained 1.56%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.54% in early trade. While Wall Street remained shut on Monday.
Bharti Airtel promoter firm Bharti Telecom plans to raise USD 1 billion through equity sale to become debt-free, according to a source aware of the development. The promoter firm Bharti Telecom plans to dilute 2.75 per cent stake with a floor price of Rs 558 per share through secondary placement.
Highlights
Indian stock markets are not responding positively and are volatile inspite of the recent stimulus package series announced by the finance minister. Many of you must be wondering what to do in such a scenario. There is a higher probability that due to the increase in risk investors end up taking wrong decisions based on emotions which then affect their long-term financial goals. Here are a few tips to deal with such emotions.
The brewing feud between US-China is further also adding to the participants’ worries. We may see some rebound next week due to oversold positions in banking and financial space but sustainability would be difficult at the higher levels. Traders should prefer hedged trades and prefer defensive viz. pharma, IT and select FMCG for long trades: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
The market is feeding off expectations, expectations of more boosters from the government and RBI, expectations of business normalisations post easing of lockdown sanctions, expectations of infections peaking out. However, the time frame or the quantum of support is unknown and may not be determinable. Investors are advised to trade cautiously. Any news regarding the slowdown in number of infections or specific sectoral news will have an impact on the markets: Vinod Nair- Head of Research- Geojit Financial Services
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday with 115 points or 1.27 per cent gain. Nifty futures was trading at 9,156 level.