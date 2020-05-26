Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Bharti Airtel shares to remain in focus

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up opening for the Sensex and Nifty

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open with gains on Tuesday. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,156, up 115 points or 1.27 per cent on the Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will return to trading after three-days. The Sensex ended the session 260 points lower at 30,672 on while the Nifty50 slipped 67 points to 9,039 on Friday. Asian stock markets surged in Tuesday’s session as investors looked past Sino-US trade tensions to a re-opening world economy. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.09% and the Topix index also gained 1.56%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.54% in early trade. While Wall Street remained shut on Monday.

Bharti Airtel promoter firm Bharti Telecom plans to raise USD 1 billion through equity sale to become debt-free, according to a source aware of the development. The promoter firm Bharti Telecom plans to dilute 2.75 per cent stake with a floor price of Rs 558 per share through secondary placement.

