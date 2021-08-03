Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Nykaa, Adani Wilmar file IPO papers with SEBI

Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest interest rate decision.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex and Nifty 50 ended over half a per cent higher. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest interest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down nearly one per cent down while the Topix index shed 0.7 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.11 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended slightly lower on concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28 per cent, the S&P500 index lost 0.18 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06 per cent.

Riding on huge investor interest in the healthcare sector, five pharma companies are tapping the initial public offering (IPO) market over the next couple of weeks to raise over Rs 8,000 crore. The list includes the Rs 4,000-crore IPO by the Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma, the Rs 1,500-crore issue by Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, diagnostic firms Krsnaa Diagnostics (Rs 1,200 crore) and Mumbai-based bulk drugs maker Supriya Lifesciences (Rs 1,200 crore), and pharma formulations contract development and manufacturer (CDMO) Windlass Biotech’s Rs 400 crore issue.

