Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points at tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Govt to sell 15% stake in Bharat Dynamics

Updated: September 8, 2020 8:28:30 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Analysts expect that development on India-China LAC issue will continue to dictate the market trend. Apart from these, market participants will react to trends in COVID-19 cases, global cues, oil and rupee movement

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveIn the early trade, Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher where Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.33 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open negative on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 11,374.80. In the previous session, headline indices snapped the two-day losing run and ended marginally higher. Analysts expect that development on India-China LAC issue will continue to dictate the market trend. Apart from these, market participants will react to trends in COVID-19 cases, global cues, oil and rupee movement. In the early trade, Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher where Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.33 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.33% higher.

The government is planning to sell 15 per cent stake in defence company Bharat Dynamics through offer for sale on 8-9 September at a floor price of Rs 330 per share which is a 14 per cent discount to Monday’s close of Rs 384.50. Bharat Dynamics informed the stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 1.83 crore shares in a base offer, and could sell another 91 lakh shares if it receives an oversubscription.

    08:28 (IST)08 Sep 2020
    Coal India rating: Buy — Muted power demand hit quarter results

    Coal India’s (COAL’s) Q1FY21 results highlight the impact of lower volumes/ e-auction realisations amid subdued thermal power demand. Adj. Ebitda (ex-OBR) was down 63% y-o-y. Muted power demand has impacted off-take and e-auction realisations. However, we expect Coal India to tide over the situation given its large cash position (net cash: ~Rs 230 bn). Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 190/share based on 3.5x Sep’21 EV/Ebitda: Motilal Oswal

    08:27 (IST)08 Sep 2020
    Brand identity for Vi shows commitment of management towards revival

    In the last four trading sessions from the close price of September 1, 2020, Vodafone Idea has rallied ~39% as market participants believe Vodafone Idea will survive after analysing AGR verdict and action taken by management post the verdict. AGR verdict overhang is removed from the stock and clarity has come with respect to the timeline the Company has to clear AGR dues. There is also news that Amazon and Verizon will invest in the Company have also led to a rally in the stock. The stock has also rallied due to the board's quick approval to raise up to Rs.25,000 crore from the market. On Monday, the company also announced a new brand identity for itself “Vi” (read as “We”) shows the commitment of management towards reviving the Company. Raising the desired quantum of funds from the market can lead to a further rally in the stock: Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd

    08:24 (IST)08 Sep 2020
    FII and DII data

    On Monday foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 6.93 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were seen selling equities worth Rs 815 crore. Monday was the second day straight when FIIs sold stocks.

    08:24 (IST)08 Sep 2020
    Asian stock markets trade higher

    In the early trade, Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher where Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.33 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.33% higher.

    08:21 (IST)08 Sep 2020
    6 things to know before the opening bell on Dalal Street as Sensex, Nifty hunt a gap-up opening

    Sensex and Nifty snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday as the benchmark indices gained marginally. Tuesday could start on a positive note for domestic indices with the SGX Nifty gaining 28 points during the early hours of trade. Analysts believe that stock markets are likely to stay range-bound for the next few sessions as the new trading norms get submerged into the system. However, fresh tension overnight across the LAC in eastern Ladakh could spoil the mood. Stock markets in Asia were largely in the green, except Shanghai Composite which was flat.

