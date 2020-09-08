Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points at tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Govt to sell 15% stake in Bharat Dynamics

In the early trade, Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher where Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.33 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open negative on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 11,374.80. In the previous session, headline indices snapped the two-day losing run and ended marginally higher. Analysts expect that development on India-China LAC issue will continue to dictate the market trend. Apart from these, market participants will react to trends in COVID-19 cases, global cues, oil and rupee movement. In the early trade, Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher where Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.33 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.33% higher.

The government is planning to sell 15 per cent stake in defence company Bharat Dynamics through offer for sale on 8-9 September at a floor price of Rs 330 per share which is a 14 per cent discount to Monday’s close of Rs 384.50. Bharat Dynamics informed the stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 1.83 crore shares in a base offer, and could sell another 91 lakh shares if it receives an oversubscription.

