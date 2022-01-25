Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Sensex, Nifty; RBI imposes penalties on 8 cooperative banks

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 58 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 16,999 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 1,546 points or 2.6 per cent lower at 57,492, while NSE Nifty declined 468 points or 2.7 per cent to settle at 17,149. Asian stock markets were ruling weak after a volatile overnight session on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei fell 2%, and the Topix was down by 1.84%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended in the positive territory after a volatile session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.13 points, or 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 12.19 points, or 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.21 points, or 0.63 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said penalties have been imposed on eight cooperative banks for deficiencies in their regulatory compliances. A penalty of Rs 4 lakh has been imposed on The Associate Co-operative Bank Ltd, Surat (Gujarat) for contravention of directions on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested’, and non-compliance with the Master Directions on ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’.

Global cues and the upcoming Union budget would be the key factors driving the market direction in the near term. On the political front, developments in the upcoming assembly polls which will be held between 10th Feb to 7th March in five states would also be closely monitored. After correction of more than 7% from its recent peak, Nifty may now find some support near to psychological level of 17,000. Some of the heavyweight stocks have corrected around 8-10% and offer better entry opportunity for Long term investors. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services 8:29 (IST) 25 Jan 2022 Nifty needs to hold above 16401 for any meaningful recovery There is a bright chance that Nifty's slide could deepen to 16401 mark and then aggressive targets seen at 15911. The catalysts to the downside risks are the geopolitical tension brewing and US President Biden mulling troop deployment near the Ukraine border in the wake of Russia's military aggression, looming Federal Reserve decision and oil prices hovering near 7-year highs. So, on the downside, the benchmark Nifty needs to hold above 16401 mark for any meaningful recovery. We will spy with one big eye if bulls can regroup near 16410 mark. Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities 8:26 (IST) 25 Jan 2022 Stock markets may see small pre-budget rally linked to budget expectations With VIX remaining above 20, the uncertainty in markets have gone up significantly. There are multiple global cues that are in play right now. The Fed policy meeting this week is the most critical event. Although, it is widely expected that Fed must increase policy rates but the higher-than-expected inflation along with the economic threat of omicron has made the situation complex. While the previous announcement of the Fed, assumes a smoother and gradual policy rate hikes, now it appears that the Fed may be forced to take higher rate hikes and accelerate as well. Then, there is the added risk on the geopolitical front as the Russia-Ukraine standoff persists with no signs of an early resolution. Overall, we remain cautious in the markets right now, although we expect to have a small pre-budget rally linked to budget expectations. Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer of TIW Private Equity 8:12 (IST) 25 Jan 2022 Axis Bank, Future Retail, Zomato, Paytm, SBI Cards, Vodafone Idea among stocks in focus today Sensex and Nifty were beaten down by bears once again on Monday as the benchmark indices tanked more than 2.6% each. Dalal Street has been reeling under pressure owing to a global market sell-off, weak Q3 results, pre-budget nervousness, and risk-off sentiment ahead of US Fed's FOMC meeting. However, entering Tuesday's session there was some hope for investors as Wall Street equity indices staged a recovery to end in green after having hit intraday lows. Asian markets were still red. SGX Nifty was trading with losses ahead of the opening bell. 8:09 (IST) 25 Jan 2022 After steep selloff in US indices with Dow declining over 1000 pts, Wall Street shakes off Fed, Ukraine anxiety A tumultuous day on Wall Street saw stocks end higher after posting heavy losses earlier in the day, as uncertainty over rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy weighed down oil and boosted safe havens. All three major U.S. stock indices closed the day in positive territory, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average had posted an over 1,000-point decline earlier in the day. 8:08 (IST) 25 Jan 2022 Asian stock markets trade weak Asian stock markets were ruling weak after a volatile overnight session on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei fell 2%, and the Topix was down by 1.84%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 2%. 8:07 (IST) 25 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty falls Nifty futures were trading 58 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 16,999 on Singaporean Exchange