Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher on monthly F&O expiry, SGX Nifty up 60 pts; HDFC, Wipro in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty rose 60 points or 0.32% to 18,871.5 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed and the US market ended the overnight session in green.

The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.63%, S&P 500 surged 1.15% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.65%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open higher but are expected to remain volatile amid positive global cues on monthly F&O expiry. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 60 points or 0.32% higher at 18,871.5 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.35%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.34%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.41% while Asia Dow rose 0.48% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.58%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.63%, S&P 500 surged 1.15% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1.65%. On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 surged 126.20 points or 0.68% to 18,817.40 and the BSE Sensex skyrocketed 446.03 points 0.71% to 63,416.03. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 480.45 points or 1.10% to 44,121.50, Nifty Financial Services soared 1.37%, Nifty IT gained 0.73%, Nifty PSU Bank jumped 1.02%, Nifty Private Bank advanced 1.11% and Nifty Realty rose 1.24%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:07 (IST) 28 Jun 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 2,024.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,991.35 crore on June 27, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:07 (IST) 28 Jun 2023 Crude prices fall 2% Oil prices slumped over 2% on Tuesday on signals that central banks may not be done with interest rate hikes, while industry data showed lower U.S. crude and gasoline inventories during the peak summer driving season. 07:48 (IST) 28 Jun 2023 Stocks To Watch: HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, SBI, ITC, Gland Pharma, Titagarh Wagons, LTIMindtree The SGX Nifty recorded a 0.27% gain during Wednesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,862.5 indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Read Full Story