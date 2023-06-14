scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty jumps above 18700, Sensex up 35 pts; Bank Nifty above 44150, Hindalco, JSW Steel gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,721.90 and BSE Sensex at 63,120.02.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended the overnight session in green after the CPI inflation eased to 4% in May from 4.9% in April – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.43%, S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.83%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,721.90 and BSE Sensex at 63,120.02. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 79.35 points or 0.18% to 44,159.20, Nifty Auto rose 0.22%, Nifty Metal Jumped 1.32%, Nifty Realty surged 0.87% while Nifty IT fell 0.45%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Eicher Motors while the losers were SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

09:27 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty, Sensex open flat

The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,721.90 and BSE Sensex at 63,120.02.

09:11 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Bank Nifty breakout above 44200 could potentially trigger trending moves

“Bank Nifty has been trading in a sideways consolidation phase, indicating a lack of clear directional bias. The immediate resistance level for the index is at 44200, which has been acting as a hurdle for further upward movement. A successful breakout above this resistance level could potentially trigger trending moves in the index, suggesting a bullish sentiment. On the downside, the index has support at 43700, which has held the market from significant declines. If the support at 43700 remains intact, it could provide a buying opportunity for market participants,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

Share Market outlook today

09:11 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Bank Nifty short-term target placed at 44500

“Bank Nifty has witnessed buying interest from the support cluster of 44000 which coincided with the lower end of the rising channel and also the 20-day moving average (43980). We expect Bank Nifty to continue with the positive price action for the next few trading sessions. Short term target is placed at 44500,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market outlook today

09:11 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Bank Nifty close above 44300 can push it towards 45000

Bank Nifty continued its struggle around 44150 levels. The index was trading in a range throughout the trading session with some traction seen towards the end of the day. The index has managed to sustain above its 21 EMA on daily charts which are expected to continue lending support and a close above 44300 can push it towards 45000 levels,”  said Gaurav Bissa, VP – InCred Equities.

Share Market outlook today

09:11 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty immediate hurdle at 18770 which once sustained can push it towards 19000

“Nifty immediate hurdle is seen at 18770 levels which once sustained can push the index towards 19000 levels. Comfortable writing was seen in 18700 and 18600 strike put options suggesting the dips are unlikely to be steep and any fall towards 18600 can see fresh buying in the Nifty index,” said Gaurav Bissa, VP – InCred Equities.

Share Market outlook today

09:10 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Above 18600, Nifty may rise to 18800-18850

“Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts, which is largely positive. For bulls, 18600 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. As long as the index is trading above the same, the positive sentiment is likely to continue till 18800-18850. However, below 18600, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, traders may prefer to exit from the long positions,” said  Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Share Market outlook today

09:10 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty 18600 may cushion any blip in coming period

“The 18600 zone for Nifty is likely to cushion any blip in the coming period, while the sacrosanct support lies around the 18500 mark. Meanwhile, the global markets should be watched closely as any further relief could act as a catalyst to open up the next leg of the rally towards the lifetime high zone of 18888,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.

Share Market outlook today

09:10 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty current up move can extend till 18800/18889

“Nifty has resumed its up move and successfully defended the crucial support zone of 18530–18500. On the upside, the current up move can extend till 18800 and beyond that 18889. The momentum indicator on the daily and hourly time frame is providing divergent signals however price action is suggesting strength. In terms of levels, today’s gap area formed in the range 18630–186200 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18778–18800 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market outlook today

09:09 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty resistance levels are seen at 18800/18900

“Nifty is currently maintaining a position above the critical moving average, which is a key level of support. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has indicated a bullish crossover, further indicating positive momentum in the market. For the Nifty, initial support is expected to be found at the level of 18700, where significant Put writing has been observed. On the other hand, resistance levels are seen at 18800/18900,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.

Share Market outlook today

09:07 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty, Sensex may open higher; FOMC meeting eyed

“The market is likely to open marginally higher on June 14 as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index, with a gain of 45 points. The US markets have been steadily rising over the last six days. For a long time, Indian markets have been consolidating between 18500 and 18800. The global focus will be on the Federal Reserve meeting, where a rate hike or pause will be widely watched. The strong purchasing figures will aid the market's upward movement, and traders can buy the decline with a stop loss of 18550 on a closing basis, as it is a significant support for the Nifty,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

09:05 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty, Sensex may rise following sharp gains in US indices

“Markets may witness upward trajectory in Wednesday trades following sharp gains in the US markets after the country's inflation moderated, thus raising hopes that the Fed may take a dovish stance in the wake of cooling inflation. Another global factor that could help keep local traders in good stead is the lowering of a key interest rate by the People's Bank of China. The move was aimed at injecting additional funds into the banking system to prop up growth. Investors will also pay close attention to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the policy outlook. In case the Fed keeps rates unchanged, the feel-good factor could have a rub-off effect on benchmark Nifty that may help the index reach its all-time high of 18888 sooner than later,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

09:03 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Indel Money expands operations to build a pan-India presence

Indel Money currently operates through its more than 250 branches in 8 states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Kerala is aggressively pursuing a pan-India roadmap by opening 105 branches in FY24.This includes 45 branches in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The company has launched the third public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value Rs. 1,000 each (open from June 6–19 June 2023). The issue aggregates up to Rs 100 crore and the coupon yields up to 12.25% per annum.

08:47 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty faces major hurdles at its all-time-high at 18888 mark

“Nifty’s biggest support to watch for today’s session is placed at the 18557 mark. On the upside, the index faces major hurdles at its all-time-high at the 18888 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Share Market outlook today

08:03 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
US indices end in green

The US market ended the overnight session in green after the CPI inflation eased to 4% in May from 4.9% in April – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.43%, S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.83%.

08:02 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Asian markets trade in green

Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.44%, China’s Shanghai Composite index gained 0.38%, Asia Dow jumped 0.68% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1%.

08:01 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
SGX Nifty rises 44 pts

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 44 points or 0.24% higher at 18,829.5 in today’s early morning trade.

08:01 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
IEX, India Cements, Delta Corp, Manappuram, BHEL, Indiabulls under F&O ban today

The National Stock Exchange has IEX, India Cements, Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, BHEL, and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 14 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

08:00 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
FII/DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth net Rs 1,677.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 203.32 crore on June 13, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:00 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Crude prices gain

Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, signalling weak demand to markets already worried about recession and disappointing Chinese economic data.

07:59 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Nifty to reclaim 18800 or give up gains? See SGX Nifty, FII data, US CPI, more before market opens

On Tuesday, continuing their upward momentum for the second day, the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded gains, ending the day in positive territory. Nifty 50 surged by 118 points, closing at 18,716, while Sensex experienced a 0.67% increase, settling at 63,143. 

Read Full Story

07:58 (IST) 14 Jun 2023
Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zomato, Anupam Rasayan

The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.26% during Wednesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,833 indicating a positive opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.

Read Full Story

First published on: 14-06-2023 at 07:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market