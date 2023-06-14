Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,721.90 and BSE Sensex at 63,120.02. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 79.35 points or 0.18% to 44,159.20, Nifty Auto rose 0.22%, Nifty Metal Jumped 1.32%, Nifty Realty surged 0.87% while Nifty IT fell 0.45%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Eicher Motors while the losers were SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,721.90 and BSE Sensex at 63,120.02.
“Bank Nifty has been trading in a sideways consolidation phase, indicating a lack of clear directional bias. The immediate resistance level for the index is at 44200, which has been acting as a hurdle for further upward movement. A successful breakout above this resistance level could potentially trigger trending moves in the index, suggesting a bullish sentiment. On the downside, the index has support at 43700, which has held the market from significant declines. If the support at 43700 remains intact, it could provide a buying opportunity for market participants,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty has witnessed buying interest from the support cluster of 44000 which coincided with the lower end of the rising channel and also the 20-day moving average (43980). We expect Bank Nifty to continue with the positive price action for the next few trading sessions. Short term target is placed at 44500,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Bank Nifty continued its struggle around 44150 levels. The index was trading in a range throughout the trading session with some traction seen towards the end of the day. The index has managed to sustain above its 21 EMA on daily charts which are expected to continue lending support and a close above 44300 can push it towards 45000 levels,” said Gaurav Bissa, VP – InCred Equities.
“Nifty immediate hurdle is seen at 18770 levels which once sustained can push the index towards 19000 levels. Comfortable writing was seen in 18700 and 18600 strike put options suggesting the dips are unlikely to be steep and any fall towards 18600 can see fresh buying in the Nifty index,” said Gaurav Bissa, VP – InCred Equities.
“Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts, which is largely positive. For bulls, 18600 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. As long as the index is trading above the same, the positive sentiment is likely to continue till 18800-18850. However, below 18600, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, traders may prefer to exit from the long positions,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“The 18600 zone for Nifty is likely to cushion any blip in the coming period, while the sacrosanct support lies around the 18500 mark. Meanwhile, the global markets should be watched closely as any further relief could act as a catalyst to open up the next leg of the rally towards the lifetime high zone of 18888,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“Nifty has resumed its up move and successfully defended the crucial support zone of 18530–18500. On the upside, the current up move can extend till 18800 and beyond that 18889. The momentum indicator on the daily and hourly time frame is providing divergent signals however price action is suggesting strength. In terms of levels, today’s gap area formed in the range 18630–186200 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18778–18800 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty is currently maintaining a position above the critical moving average, which is a key level of support. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has indicated a bullish crossover, further indicating positive momentum in the market. For the Nifty, initial support is expected to be found at the level of 18700, where significant Put writing has been observed. On the other hand, resistance levels are seen at 18800/18900,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
“The market is likely to open marginally higher on June 14 as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index, with a gain of 45 points. The US markets have been steadily rising over the last six days. For a long time, Indian markets have been consolidating between 18500 and 18800. The global focus will be on the Federal Reserve meeting, where a rate hike or pause will be widely watched. The strong purchasing figures will aid the market's upward movement, and traders can buy the decline with a stop loss of 18550 on a closing basis, as it is a significant support for the Nifty,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“Markets may witness upward trajectory in Wednesday trades following sharp gains in the US markets after the country's inflation moderated, thus raising hopes that the Fed may take a dovish stance in the wake of cooling inflation. Another global factor that could help keep local traders in good stead is the lowering of a key interest rate by the People's Bank of China. The move was aimed at injecting additional funds into the banking system to prop up growth. Investors will also pay close attention to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the policy outlook. In case the Fed keeps rates unchanged, the feel-good factor could have a rub-off effect on benchmark Nifty that may help the index reach its all-time high of 18888 sooner than later,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Indel Money currently operates through its more than 250 branches in 8 states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Kerala is aggressively pursuing a pan-India roadmap by opening 105 branches in FY24.This includes 45 branches in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The company has launched the third public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value Rs. 1,000 each (open from June 6–19 June 2023). The issue aggregates up to Rs 100 crore and the coupon yields up to 12.25% per annum.
“Nifty’s biggest support to watch for today’s session is placed at the 18557 mark. On the upside, the index faces major hurdles at its all-time-high at the 18888 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The US market ended the overnight session in green after the CPI inflation eased to 4% in May from 4.9% in April – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.43%, S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.83%.
Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.44%, China’s Shanghai Composite index gained 0.38%, Asia Dow jumped 0.68% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 44 points or 0.24% higher at 18,829.5 in today’s early morning trade.
The National Stock Exchange has IEX, India Cements, Delta Corp, Manappuram Finance, BHEL, and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 14 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth net Rs 1,677.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 203.32 crore on June 13, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, signalling weak demand to markets already worried about recession and disappointing Chinese economic data.
On Tuesday, continuing their upward momentum for the second day, the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded gains, ending the day in positive territory. Nifty 50 surged by 118 points, closing at 18,716, while Sensex experienced a 0.67% increase, settling at 63,143.
The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.26% during Wednesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,833 indicating a positive opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.