09:05 (IST) 14 Jun 2023

Nifty, Sensex may rise following sharp gains in US indices

“Markets may witness upward trajectory in Wednesday trades following sharp gains in the US markets after the country's inflation moderated, thus raising hopes that the Fed may take a dovish stance in the wake of cooling inflation. Another global factor that could help keep local traders in good stead is the lowering of a key interest rate by the People's Bank of China. The move was aimed at injecting additional funds into the banking system to prop up growth. Investors will also pay close attention to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the policy outlook. In case the Fed keeps rates unchanged, the feel-good factor could have a rub-off effect on benchmark Nifty that may help the index reach its all-time high of 18888 sooner than later,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.