Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 88 points or 0.48% higher at 18,652 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.71%, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37%, Asia Dow soared 1.61%, South Korea’s KOSPI zoomed 0.94% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 0.79%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 climbed 0.99% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketed 1.28%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 46.65 points or 0.25% settling at 18,487.75 and BSE Sensex tumbled 193.70 points or 0.31% to 62,428.54. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 337.95 points or 0.77% to 43,790.20, Nifty Financial Service fell 0.63% while Nifty Pharma jumped 1.06%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.59% and Nifty Realty surged 0.98%.
Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.18% to $74.41 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 15 cents to $70.25 a barrel, following two consecutive days of sliding crude prices.
The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 2 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 71.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 488.93 crore on June 1, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
