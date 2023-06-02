Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 88 points or 0.48% higher at 18,652 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.71%, China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37%, Asia Dow soared 1.61%, South Korea's KOSPI zoomed 0.94% and Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 0.79%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 climbed 0.99% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketed 1.28%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 46.65 points or 0.25% settling at 18,487.75 and BSE Sensex tumbled 193.70 points or 0.31% to 62,428.54. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 337.95 points or 0.77% to 43,790.20, Nifty Financial Service fell 0.63% while Nifty Pharma jumped 1.06%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.59% and Nifty Realty surged 0.98%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:12 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 Crude prices rise Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.18% to $74.41 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 15 cents to $70.25 a barrel, following two consecutive days of sliding crude prices. 08:12 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 No stocks under F&O ban today The National Stock Exchange has no securities on its F&O ban list for 2 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock. 08:11 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 71.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 488.93 crore on June 1, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:11 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 Nifty to top 18,500 or bears to grip D-St? Check US stocks, Asia shares, FII activity, SGX Nifty, more The SGX Nifty gained 0.36% in trade on Friday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. "Despite challenges in the global economies, the domestic market displayed better than estimated Q4 earnings growth, along with 7.2% GDP growth in FY23, adding buoyancy to the market during the week. However, today the market closed with a marginal negative bias in which banks witnessed heavy profit booking. Investors turned cautious in anticipation of inflationary pressure in the US after raising the US debt ceiling. The US 10-year bond yield inched higher; the market is looking ahead to the trajectory of US interest rates to get more visibility," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. 08:09 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Aditya Birla Capital, Uno Minda, MOIL, Grasim, GAIL (India) The SGX Nifty gained 0.36% in trade on Friday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex concluded the weekly F&O expiry session in the red. Nifty 50 slipped 47 points, settling at 18,488, and BSE Sensex tumbled 0.31% to 62,429. 08:07 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 US indices settle in green The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 climbed 0.99% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketed 1.28%. 08:07 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 Asian markets trade broadly in green Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.71%, China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37%, Asia Dow soared 1.61%, South Korea's KOSPI zoomed 0.94% and Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 0.79%. 08:06 (IST) 2 Jun 2023 SGX Nifty jumps nearly 100 pts The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 88 points or 0.48% higher at 18,652 in today's early morning trade.