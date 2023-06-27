Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open marginally in green amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 26 points or 0.14% higher at 18,730 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.5%, Asia Dow rose 0.1%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 0.84% and South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.12%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.04%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.45% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1.16%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 25.70 points or 0.14% to 18,691.20 and BSE Sensex dipped 9 points to settle at 62,970. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 18.15 points to 43,641.05, Nifty Auto jumped 1.15%, Nifty Pharma surged 1.53% and Nifty FMCG gained 0.68% while Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.18%.
Oil prices edged higher for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as worries about political instability in Russia and potential supply disruptions counter-balanced concerns about global demand.
“The global market exhibited a negative bias as concerns regarding economic growth emerged in light of the political instability in Russia. This instability led to an increase in oil prices, driven by worries over potential supply disruptions, given Russia’s status as one of the largest oil producers. On the domestic front, the market experienced limited downside as the pharma and auto sectors provided support. Additionally, mid and small-cap stocks were seen recovering their positions following a recent sell-off, indicating a regained investor confidence in these segments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The SGX Nifty recorded a 0.12% gain during Tuesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,725 indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Monday’s session mostly flat. The Nifty 50 rose 25.70 points or 0.14% to 18,691.20 and BSE Sensex dipped 9 points to settle at 62,970.