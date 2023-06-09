Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 38 points or 0.20% higher at 18,758.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.01%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.9% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.73%. The US market ended the overnight session in positive territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.5%, S&P 500 gained 0.62% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.02%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 91.85 points or 0.49% to 18,634.55 and the BSE Sensex plunged 294.32 points or 0.47% to 62,848.64. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 280.05 points or 0.63% to 43,995.25, Nifty Auto fell 0.86%, Nifty IT tumbled 1.12%, Nifty Pharma plunged 1.03% and Nifty Realty sank 1.59%.
The equity indices snapped a four-day winning streak to settle in the red, with Nifty sliding 0.49% to 18,753 while Sensex was down almost 300 points to 62,848.
