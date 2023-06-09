Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at positive start, SGX Nifty up 38 pts; Kotak Bank, Vedanta in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 38 points or 0.20% higher at 18,758.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green and the US market ended the overnight session in positive territory.

The US market ended the overnight session in positive territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.5%, S&P 500 gained 0.62% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.02%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 38 points or 0.20% higher at 18,758.5 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green – Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.01%, South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.9% and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.73%. The US market ended the overnight session in positive territory – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.5%, S&P 500 gained 0.62% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.02%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 91.85 points or 0.49% to 18,634.55 and the BSE Sensex plunged 294.32 points or 0.47% to 62,848.64. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 280.05 points or 0.63% to 43,995.25, Nifty Auto fell 0.86%, Nifty IT tumbled 1.12%, Nifty Pharma plunged 1.03% and Nifty Realty sank 1.59%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:13 (IST) 9 Jun 2023 Nifty to gain or sink below 18700? See SGX Nifty, FII data, US shares, more things to know before market opens The equity indices snapped a four-day winning streak to settle in the red, with Nifty sliding 0.49% to 18,753 while Sensex was down almost 300 points to 62,848. Read Full Story 08:12 (IST) 9 Jun 2023 Stocks To Watch: Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Vedanta, CEAT, IRB Infrastructure, GAIL (India) The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.17% during Friday's early trading session, with a value of 18,753, indicating a mildly positive opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Read Full Story