09:06 (IST) 31 May 2023

Nifty charts showing indecisiveness between bulls, bears; REC, Ultratech Cement, Mphasis among stocks to buy

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices witnessed narrow range activity. Nifty ended 35 points higher while the Sensex was up by 123 points. Among sectors, buying was seen in media and selective private banks stocks, whereas metal stocks witnessed intraday profit booking at higher levels. Technically, on the daily chart, the index has formed a small body candle which clearly suggests indecisiveness between bulls and bears. The intraday formation also suggests continuation of range bound activity in the near future. For the bulls now, 18,665 would be the immediate breakout level, above which the market could rally till 18,725-18,750. On the flip side, below 18,550, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below which, the index could slip till 18,500-18,475.

