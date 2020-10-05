Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Angel Broking to list on BSE, NSE today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Foreign fund inflows, progress on another US stimulus, stock-specific action, rising coronavirus cases and other global cues will sway the investor sentiment
Nifty futures were trading 92 points higher at 11,422 on Singaporean Exchange
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start on a positive note on Monday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 92 points higher at 11,422 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will closely track the health updates of US President Donald Trump after he tested COVID-19 positive last week. Besides, foreign fund inflows, progress on another US stimulus, stock-specific action, rising coronavirus cases and other global cues will sway the investor sentiment today. Asian peers were seen trading higher on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.57 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.28 per cent while the Topix index jumped 1.83 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.06 per cent. US stock ended lower on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.83 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2 per cent.
The Rs 600-crore Angel Broking IPO, which was subscribed nearly 4 times on the final day of the bidding process, is set to debut on exchanges today. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 305-306 and was sold during September 22-24. Retail investors subscribed their portion 4.31 times, while QIBs bid for shares 5.74 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) made bids for only 69 per cent of NII quota.
On Thursday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were both net buyers of equity. FIIs pumped in Rs 1,632 crore while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 259 crore. FIIs also bought index futures and index options worth Rs 1,476 crore and Rs 3,377 crore, respectively.
After starting October on strong note, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, will look to carry that momentum on. On Thursday, Sensex surged 629 points or 1.65% on Thursday while the 50-stock Nifty managed to breach the resistance levels and close at 11,416 points. “A long bull candle was formed with gap up opening and the opening upside gap remains unfilled. This pattern indicates an upside breakout of the range movement,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Analysts believe that the positive trend in equity markets might continue for a few days.
The mega initial public offering (IPO) of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) won’t materialise in the current financial year owing to tardy progress in preparations and paucity of time to complete the formalities, sources aware of the matter told FE.
Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020, company informed in a stock exchange filing.
