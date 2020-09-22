Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty stares at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Rs 600-cr Angel Broking IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Nifty Futures were trading 76.15 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 11,302.20 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a positive start for Sensex and Nifty
Market participants will continue to track developments around India-China border issues and rising COVID-19 cases.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 76.15 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 11,302.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices slid over 2 per cent amid the global selloff, where investors lost Rs 4.23 lakh crore. The US is looking at negotiations on fresh stimulus and the upcoming election. There are signs that London is heading for a second lockdown. Market participants will continue to track developments around India-China border issues, rising COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement.
The Rs 600-crore Angel Broking IPO is set to open today for subscription. The price band for the initial public offer (IPO) is Rs 305-306 per share. The issue will close on September 24. It comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore by promoters and other shareholders. Angel Broking raised nearly Rs 180 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer. It allocated over 58.8 lakh shares to the anchor investors at a price of Rs 306 apiece.
Highlights
Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed bloodbath yesterday with equity markets tanking over 2% as a global sell-off erased all gains made so far this month. On Monday, Dow Jones slipped over 500 points, FTSE 100 was down 3.38%. Analysts say that weaker global cues acted as a catalyst for domestic markets, and may continue to keep Sensex and Nifty 50 under pressure. European nations are fearing a second wave of the coronavirus, with the United Kingdom saying that the country is at a critical point. Domestically, only three of the 30 constituents on Sensex ended with gains on Monday, rest all were in the red.
The initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed 5.20 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. Chemcon’s initial share sale received bids for 3,40,29,600 shares against the issue size of 65,47,061 shares. Among the investors category, non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.24 times and those of retail individual investors 9.86 times.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks plunged on possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 per cent.
Asian peers were seen trading weaker on Tuesday on concerns of another lockdown in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.4 per cent, the Hang Seng index slipped 0.47 per cent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.51% lower.
The IPO will include a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore from existing investors of the firm. Angel Broking plans to use the funds raised through the issue for general corporate purposes and to fulfill the capital requirements of the company. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 305-306 per share. The IPO will open on Tuesday, September 22, and will close on Thursday, September 24. The offer will make up 24% of the post issue paid up capital of the company.