Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty stares at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Rs 600-cr Angel Broking IPO opens today

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 76.15 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 11,302.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices slid over 2 per cent amid the global selloff, where investors lost Rs 4.23 lakh crore. The US is looking at negotiations on fresh stimulus and the upcoming election. There are signs that London is heading for a second lockdown. Market participants will continue to track developments around India-China border issues, rising COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement. Asian peers were seen trading weaker on Tuesday on concerns of another lockdown in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.4 per cent, the Hang Seng index slipped 0.47 per cent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.51% lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks plunged on possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 per cent.

The Rs 600-crore Angel Broking IPO is set to open today for subscription. The price band for the initial public offer (IPO) is Rs 305-306 per share. The issue will close on September 24. It comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore by promoters and other shareholders. Angel Broking raised nearly Rs 180 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer. It allocated over 58.8 lakh shares to the anchor investors at a price of Rs 306 apiece.

