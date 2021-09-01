Share Market LIVE: Sensex at new high, surges 150 pts, Nifty tops 17150, makes new record high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the early trade, Nifty futures were trading 4 points down at 17,121.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex surged 663 points or 1.6 per cent to end at 57,552, and the Nifty 50 zoomed 201 points to settle at 17,132. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in ealry trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining one per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi dipped marginally. US stocks settled lower in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent.
Two IPOs — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre — will open for subscription on Wednesday, 1 September 2021. Both the IPOs look to raise Rs 2,465 crore cumulatively. Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of pharma intermediates of key APIs having application in high-growth therapeutic areas. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains by revenue for FY20.
Highlights
Barring Nifty Metal index, all the sectoral indices were trading in the positive territory. Bank Nifty gained 0.63 per cent taking it above 36,650 level
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel were top index laggards
Axis bank, Bajaj-Auto, Nestle India, L&T, Asian Paints, HUL, ICICI Bank and ITC were among top BSE Sensex gainers
BSE Sensex hit a record high of 57,765 and Nifty 50 index surged to a new all-time high of 17,185.60
We are of the view that, as medium term trend is still into the positive side and likely to continue in the near future. Hence the ideal strategy for day traders would be to buy on dips and sell on rallies. 16980/57100 would be a sacrosanct support level for the swing traders, above the same uptrend momentum likely to continue up to 17200/58200 further upside may also continue which could lift the index up to 17275/58450. On the flip side, a strong possibility of one quick intraday correction up to 16900/56800 is not ruled out if the index succeeds to trade below the 16980/57100 support level.
Read full story
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were cut by oil marketing companies on Wednesday after a seven-day hiatus. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.34 per litre, down 15 paise from yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.77 per litre, a 15 paise drop from yesterday. Petrol and diesel price were left unchanged for 35 days earlier last month. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
The August series was quite positive for the bulls wherein Nifty was up by more than 5%. In the same series, Nifty 50 provided a breakout from its 2 months range which led to some short covering plus the aggressive long built-ups. The broader market however traded with a negative bias wherein the Nifty bank, Nifty midcap and Nifty small-cap underperformed the Nifty with a high margin. The Nifty rollovers are good as it saw 83.98% rollover against the average of 78.48%. The Banknifty rollover was lower than the average as it stood at 79.08% against the average of 79.41%.
Read full story
US stocks settled lower in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in ealry trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining one per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi dipped marginally.
India’s economy grew by 20.1% during the April-June quarter of this financial year, as against a 24.4% contraction seen during the same period last year. The massive growth seen in the first quarter has made India the fastest-growing major economy across the globe. India’s GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in the first quarter stood at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, however still lower than the Rs 35.66 lakh crore seen in the first quarter of 2019-20, signalling that India is yet to emerge from the covid induced slump.
Vijaya Diagnostic Rs 1,894 crore IPO (initial public offering) will open for subscription tomorrow on September 1. The Sout-India based integrated diagnostic chain’s IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company and won’t include any fresh issue of equity shares. The OFS will see promoter S. Surendranath Reddy sell part of his holdings in the company along with investors such as Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital AIF 1. Ahead of the public issue of the company, shares of Vijaya Diagnostic are trading with a weak premium of Rs 30 per share in the grey market, according to Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking.
Read full story
Ami Organics Rs 570-crore IPO is set to open for subscription on 1 September 2021, along with Rs 1,895-crore Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO. In the primary market, Ami Organics shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 122 over the issue price. In the grey market on Tuesday, Ami Organics shares were trading at Rs 732, a premium of 20 per cent, over the upper end of IPO price band, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. Ami Organics will join the likes of Aarti Industries, Hikal Ltd, Valiant Organics, Vinati Organics, Neuland Organics and Atul Ltd, once it completes its IPO.
Read full story
Domestic equity markets continue to remain under the grip of bulls, scaling fresh all-time highs repeatedly. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 57,552 while the NSE Nifty 50 is placed at 17,132. Broader markets have participated in the up-move recently as midcap and smallcap indices looked to recoup their earlier underperformance. However, India VIX has also surged higher along with the benchmarks, now sitting above 14 levels. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at continued positive momentum. Cues from global peers were mixed during the early hours of trade.
Read full story