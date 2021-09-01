Share Market LIVE: Sensex at new high, surges 150 pts, Nifty tops 17150, makes new record high

US stocks settled lower in overnight trade on Wall Street.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the early trade, Nifty futures were trading 4 points down at 17,121.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex surged 663 points or 1.6 per cent to end at 57,552, and the Nifty 50 zoomed 201 points to settle at 17,132. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in ealry trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining one per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi dipped marginally. US stocks settled lower in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent.

Two IPOs — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre — will open for subscription on Wednesday, 1 September 2021. Both the IPOs look to raise Rs 2,465 crore cumulatively. Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of pharma intermediates of key APIs having application in high-growth therapeutic areas. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains by revenue for FY20.

