Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades near record high, Nifty tops 17400; all eyes on Ami Organics, Vijaya listings

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading near respective record high levels on Tuesday. BSE Sensex was hovering above 58,400, while the Nifty 50 index topped 17,400. HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s. IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL were among top Sensex gainers. UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were among top index losers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the positive territory. Bank Nifty was up over half a per cent to 36,718. Nifty Media was top gainer, rallying over 6 per cent.

Two new companies — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The Rs 570-crore Ami Organics IPO was subscribed by 64.54 times and the Rs 1,895-crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic received 4.54 times subscription. Apart from this, Auto component maker Sansera Engineering’s Rs 1,283-crore IPO will open for subscription today. The company has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

