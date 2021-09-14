Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades near record high, Nifty tops 17400; all eyes on Ami Organics, Vijaya listings

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading near respective record high levels on Tuesday. BSE Sensex was hovering above 58,400, while the Nifty 50 index topped 17,400. HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s. IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL were among top Sensex gainers. UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were among top index losers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the positive territory. Bank Nifty was up over half a per cent to 36,718. Nifty Media was top gainer, rallying over 6 per cent.
Two new companies — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The Rs 570-crore Ami Organics IPO was subscribed by 64.54 times and the Rs 1,895-crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic received 4.54 times subscription. Apart from this, Auto component maker Sansera Engineering’s Rs 1,283-crore IPO will open for subscription today. The company has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
BSE Sensex surged 185 points or 0.32 per cent to 58,363, while the Nifty 50 index gained 57 points to trade at 17412
BSE Sensex surges 300 points to new high of 58700, while the Nifty 50 index crosses 17550 for the first time ever in pre-opening session
Nifty is expected to open positive at 17405, up by 40 points since yesterday's close. Since the last few trading sessions, Nifty has been taking strong support in the 17250-17300 range and has been facing resistance in the 17420-17450 range. A close above 17450 with higher than average volumes may take Nifty to 17550. Traders in long positions should consider booking profits if Nifty closes below 17250. Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
Nifty futures were trading 28.50 points or 0.16 per cent up at 17,403.50 on Sinagpoarean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Investors will eye Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre listings today, along with the new IPO — Sansera Engineering — that opens today. Also, Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (Combined) eased to a three-month low of 5.59 per cent in July, while Industrial output rose by 13.6 per cent in June.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the ninth consecutive day on Tuesday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 5 when prices were reduced by 15 paise. So far this month, prices have been decreased twice, trimming the rate by 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Nifty 50 has managed to sustain above 17,300 for the last few trading session. “Over the last four days, Nifty has been hovering between 17,250 to 17,435 levels. At the same time, the Nifty is consistently taking support at 17,250. As long as the index is trading above 17,250, the bullish formation is likely to continue up to 17,450 -17,500 levels. However, trading below the same could possibly trigger correction up to 17,200-17,150 levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
Auto component maker Sansera Engineering’s Rs 1,283-crore IPO will open for subscription today. The company has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
Two new companies — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The Rs 570-crore Ami Organics IPO was subscribed by 64.54 times and the Rs 1,895-crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic received 4.54 times subscription.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended mostly higher. The S&P500 rose 10.15 points to 4,468.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.91 points to 34,869.63, while the Nasdaq slipped 9.91 points to 15,105.58.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising nearly one per cent, while the Topix index advanced 0.66 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.83 per cent.
Dalal Street kickstarted the week with S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both ending with losses while broader markets surged higher. Sensex closed yesterday’s session at 58,177 points or 0.22% lower while Nifty 50 ended at 17355 or 0.08% lower. Bank Nifty ended the session 0.58% down. Midcap and smallcap indices on both BSE and NSE closed with gains. Entering Tuesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at positive momentum build-up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed on Tuesday morning after Wall Street equity indices closed in either direction.
