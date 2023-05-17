Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at negative start; SGX Nifty dips 40 pts, Bharti Airtel shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 40 points or 0.22% lower at 18,289.5 today. Asian markets were trading mixed while the US market ended Tuesday’s session in red.

The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 1.01%, S&P 500 was down 0.64% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.18%.

Domestic equity indices stare at a negative start amid unfavourable global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 40 points or 0.22% lower at 18,289.5 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.33% and China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.33% while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.47% and Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.73%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 1.01%, S&P 500 was down 0.64% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.18%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 tanked 112.35 points or 0.61% to 18,286.5 and BSE Sensex plunged 413.24 points or 0.66% to 61,932.47. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 168.40 points or 0.38% to 43,903.70, Nifty Auto fell 130.15 points or 0.93% to 13,877.70 while Nifty PSU Bank rose 28.90 points or 0.72% to 4,049.70.