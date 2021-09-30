Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty in red ahead of F&O expiry; Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO subscribed 58% on day 1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark equity indices were again volatile on Wednesday, closing in the red. S&P BSE Sensex rebounded from intra-day lows but ended 0.43% lower at 59,413 while the NSE Nifty 50 failed to hold on to intraday gains and ended the day with losses at 17,711. Midcap and smallcap indices ended the day’s trade in the green. Entering the monthly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at continued negative momentum for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street stock indices closed in either direction and Asian markets were mixed.
On the first day of sale, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s IPO was subscribed 58% by investors. Retail investors led the subscription tally, oversubscribing the portion reserved for them. Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed to their portion 0.14 times on the first day while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) were yet to bid for any significant portion. The IPO will remain open till tomorrow where investors can bid for shares in a fixed price band of Rs 695-712 per share. The grey market premium of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has been falling over the last few days.
Highlights
The IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was subscribed 0.58 times on day one with retail investors oversubscribing their portion of the issue.
Nasdaq futures jumped 1% on Wednesday as technology stocks led a rebound after concerns about inflation and rising Treasury yields drove one of Wall Street’s worst selloff of this year. Shares of heavyweights Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose between 1% and 1.3% in premarket trading.
Read full story