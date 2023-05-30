Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open marginally in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 14 points or 0.07% higher at 18,704 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in green – Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.45%, China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.22%, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 0.92% while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%. The US market ended the overnight session broadly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1%, S&P 500 surged 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketed 2.19%. On Monday, Nifty made an intraday high of 18,641 and fell over 40 points, settling shy of the 18,600 level, at 18,599, while Sensex ended at 62,834 after breaching the 63,000 level intraday. Sectorally, Bank Nifty hit a fresh record high at 44,483 intraday before tanking 200 points to a record closing high of 44,276.8. Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Media added up to 1.32% while Nifty IT declined 0.41%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:25 (IST) 30 May 2023 SGX Nifty trades in green The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 14 points or 0.07% higher at 18,704 in today's early morning trade. 08:24 (IST) 30 May 2023 Stocks To Watch: Adani Transmission, IRCTC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Torrent Power, NBCC, Adani Ports, Mankind Pharma Domestic indices may open marginally in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 14 points or 0.07% higher at 18,704 in today's early morning trade.