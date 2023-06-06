09:01 (IST) 6 Jun 2023

Nifty could rally till 18650-18700 if it surpasses 18550

“Nifty has formed a small bearish candle which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. As long as the index is trading above 18550 the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the index could rally till 18650-18700. On the flip side, below 18550, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below which, the index could slip till 18500-18450,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Share Market Outlook Today