Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday. Nifty 50 was trading at 18,594.15 and the 30-share BSE benchmark was trading at 62,788.99. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 44.45 points or 0.10% to 44,146.10, Nifty Auto was up 71.05 points or 0.49% to 14,641.30 while Nifty IT tanked 437.50 points or 1.50% to 28,801.25. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and Maruti while the losers were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
SBI Cards and Payment Services share price fell 0.4% to Rs 916.25 after the board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.
Paytm share price gained 0.22% to Rs 715.65 after the disbursements of the company rose 169% on-year to Rs 9,618 crore during April and May. In terms of volume, loans rose 54% on-year to 8.5 million.
Adani Enterprises share price jumped 3% to Rs 2,506.95 today after the Gautam Adani led group said it has repaid loans aggregating $2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage. Adani Group made a full prepayment of loans that were taken by pledging shares and also another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.
Nifty IT tanked 439.50 points or 1.50% to 28,799.25. The top losers were Persistent Systems, MPhasis, Coforge, Infosys and Tech Mahindra while there were no gainers.
Bank Nifty rose 47.90 points or 0.11% to 44,149.55. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank and PNB while the losers were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS.
Benchmark indices ended the pre-opening session flat. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 6.95 points or 0.04% to 18,600.80 and BSE Sensex fell 49.12 points or 0.08% to 62,738.35.
“If Bank Nifty sustains above the range of 44050 on a weekly basis, it will start moving towards 45000 in the coming weeks. The resistance is at around 44000-44100 and the support is at around 43900-43950 till the time index breaks this range it is expected to remain sideways. Technical indicator RSI is at around 60 and is showing strength by sustaining above 50 levels,” said Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
“Bank Nifty monthly option chain data reflects on 44000 straddles continue to play tug of war, with CE writers holding overall more than lakh OI contracts at various strikes all the way till 47000CE. PCR_OI at 44000 is nearly 1.25 and the sustenance above 44200 here will see 45000 zones on an immediate basis,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
“Bank Nifty is expected to continue to trade within the range of 43700-44300. This suggests that the index is likely to move sideways, lacking a clear trend,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
Bank Nifty has developed a cooling-off setup on the weekly chart which indicates a pause in momentum for the time being. Bank Nifty intraday strategy: Buy on dip with a stop loss placed at 43700. First support at 44185 and then 44090 while resistance at 44393 and 44506, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“Nifty sideways movement is accompanied by low trading volumes, suggesting a relatively lower level of market participation and activity. The index has a support at 18550 and a resistance at 18660. Despite the sideways trend, the overall undertone of the market remains bullish,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Nifty has formed a small bearish candle which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. As long as the index is trading above 18550 the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the index could rally till 18650-18700. On the flip side, below 18550, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below which, the index could slip till 18500-18450,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty seems to have entered a consolidation phase, with immediate support around 18500-18450, while immediate resistance is observed at 18650-18700. A sustained close above this crucial resistance level is needed to initiate a momentum move, and it appears that the markets are awaiting a trigger for this to happen,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
“The key support level to monitor for the Nifty is at 18417, while major obstacles lie at 18664. If the Nifty surpasses the 18664 mark, it could trigger a larger rebound towards its all-time high at 18888,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Volume profile indicates Nifty has strong support around the 18450-18500 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 18600 followed by 18700 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 18500 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“Nifty weekly expiry option chain witnesses 18500PE holding maximum exposure of over 2 lahk OI contracts, with 18600 adding the highest fresh OI additions of 0.68 lakh contracts. CE writers active at 19500 strikes – again more than 2.23 lakh OI contracts, followed by 18600CE – also more than 2 lakh OI contracts, with various immediate strikes holding overall lakh contracts. PCR OI at 18600 is 1.2, which if increases will witness further short covering on the index,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
NSE Nifty 50 has developed a cooling-off setup on the weekly chart which indicates a pause in momentum for the time being. However, the undertone is still bullish as Market Breadth Thurst indicator has improved significantly. Nifty intraday strategy: Bearish with stop loss at 18663 for the target of 18500. Positional view: Buy on the dip – Target: 19000. First support at 18583 and then 18500 while resistance at 18640 and 18663, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
The National Stock Exchange has Manappuram Finance, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 6 June. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 701 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,195.98 crore on June 5, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“The equity market is maintaining stability due to a continuous stream of favourable domestic economic indicators. Stronger-than-expected domestic PMI figures, sequential growth in auto sales, and robust expansion in bank credit are instilling investor confidence in India’s growth prospects. On the other hand, the US jobs data presented a mixed picture, with non-farm payroll showing acceleration while the unemployment rate surged from 3.4% to 3.7% in May,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
The SGX Nifty experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, indicating a slightly negative opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. However, the previous day’s trading session concluded on a positive note, with Nifty 50 closing at 18,594, reflecting a gain of 0.32%, and Sensex reaching 62,787, up by 0.38% or 240 points.
The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.59%, S&P 500 dipped 0.20% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.09%.
Asian markets were trading in mostly green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.30%, Asia Dow was up 0.21% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.19%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 15 points or 0.08% lower at 18,709.5 in today’s early morning trade.