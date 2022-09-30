Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower as investors are expected to remain cautious due to RBI MPC outcome. SGX Nifty was in red ahead of today’s session hinting at a negative start for the domestic share market. Global cues are weak as shares in Asia traded lower on Friday, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.32%, and the Kospi in South Korea declined 1%. U.S. stocks tumbled in Thursday’s session, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh low for the year and also reaching a new closing low.
The RBI is expected to announce another interest rate hike today in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who, in the previous policy review, had said that ’50 is the new normal for central banks’. The consensus, more or less, among economists is of another 50 basis points hike after the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points in its September meeting, causing jitters in financial markets. Economists also see some small downward tweaks to GDP growth forecasts with CPI forecasts likely remaining unchanged.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 30 September Friday
The central government has marginally lowered its market borrowing target for financial year 2022-23 amid robust tax revenues. The full-year borrowing target has been cut to Rs 14.21 lakh crore, from Rs 14.31 lakh crore as spelt out by the Budget for 2022-23. Despite the cut, the borrowing will be the highest ever.
The Centre will borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore from the market in the second half of 2022-23, the finance ministry said in a statement on September 29. This will amount to 41.7 percent of the revised full year borrowing. As of September 23, the Centre had borrowed Rs 7.95 lakh crore through bond issuances in the first half of FY23.
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets dipped once again on Thursday on the fears of economic recession led by FED’s aggressive stance against inflation. European indices also closed in red yesterday. Asian markets are trading weak in the early Friday trade with Nikkei trading at -1.67%, Taiwan markets trading at -1.36% and HangSeng trading at -0.6% down today. RBI’s monetary policy announcement is the major event today. RBI likely to hike policy rate by 50 bps today. Some stock-specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Hero MotoCorp, Coforge, Adani Green. On the technical front, Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16700 and 17200 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 37250 and 38250 respectively.
~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $23.9 billion in April-June from $13.4 billion in January-March, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 29. The current account had recorded a surplus of $6.6 billion in April-June 2021. In percentage terms, the CAD in April-June 2022 was 2.8 percent of GDP, up from 1.5 percent of GDP the previous quarter. Underlying the current account deficit in April-June was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $68.6 billion from $54.5 billion in January-March and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments, the RBI said in the release.
Reliance: Reliance Industries’ Reliance Retail launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand on Thursday, with the first store inaugurated in Bengaluru.
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will invest $60 million in US-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.
PNB: State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced plans to sell its entire 10.1% stake in Asset Reconstruction (ARCIL), amounting to 3.25 crore shares.
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a negative opening for Indian equities. “The overall sell-off in the broader market has dampened the sentiments, and the 17000 mark seems to be a significant hurdle for Nifty. The technical structure looks very disruptive, with all indicators signaling the trend southwards. Going forward, the RBI monetary policy is slated in the coming session; hence, traders should keep a close eye on the event. Apart from this, global development should also not be overlooked, and therefore, one needs to avoid aggressive bets and focus on stock-specific actions,” said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China’s factory activity data is due later today. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.32%, and the Topix index fell 0.87%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.48%. The Kospi in South Korea declined 1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15%.
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday on worries that the US Federal Reserve's aggressive fight against inflation could hobble the US economy, and as investors fretted about a rout in global currency and debt markets. With tech heavyweights Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp slumping more than 4%, the Nasdaq sank to near its lowest level of 2022, set in mid-June. The S&P 500 dropped 2.11% to end the session at 3,640.47 points. The Nasdaq declined 2.84% to 10,737.51 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.54% to 29,225.61 points.
Early trends in SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening for Indian equities with a loss of 87 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,725 levels on the Singaporean Exchange.