Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower as investors are expected to remain cautious due to RBI MPC outcome. SGX Nifty was in red ahead of today’s session hinting at a negative start for the domestic share market. Global cues are weak as shares in Asia traded lower on Friday, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.32%, and the Kospi in South Korea declined 1%. U.S. stocks tumbled in Thursday’s session, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh low for the year and also reaching a new closing low.

The RBI is expected to announce another interest rate hike today in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who, in the previous policy review, had said that ’50 is the new normal for central banks’. The consensus, more or less, among economists is of another 50 basis points hike after the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points in its September meeting, causing jitters in financial markets. Economists also see some small downward tweaks to GDP growth forecasts with CPI forecasts likely remaining unchanged.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 30 September Friday